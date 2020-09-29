Did CDC’s announcement boost retail’s online sales prospects for Christmas?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants all those Americans who have made Black Friday shopping trips an annual event to stay far away from the mall and retail stores this year.
The government agency has issued a list of activities around Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season and ranked them into three categories — low, moderate and higher risk — to try and prevent a surge in the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Topping the list of higher risk activities is shopping “in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving.”
Around 205,000 Americans have already lost their lives to the virus and medical experts have been warning for months that the country may face a surge in new cases as colder weather forces people inside in more closed quarters. The numbers of diagnosed cases have jumped 15 percent over the past two weeks, with fatalities a lagging figure.
Retailers have been setting the stage to try and space crowds out during the holiday season by beginning holiday promotions at the beginning of October instead of waiting for the week of Thanksgiving. Amazon.com has set its annual Prime Day sales event for Oct. 13 and 14. Coresight Research and Shopkick have teamed up to enlist retailers to participate in the first 10.10 Shopping Festival in an effort to replicate the success of Single’s Day (11.11) in China.
Holiday season sales were already shifting to online channels in past years and that was before COVID-19 became part of the American lexicon. Online sales jumped 14.1 percent last year, well ahead of the 4.1 percent overall growth for the industry, according to the National Retail Federation.
Deloitte has forecast online sales growth between 25 and 35 percent this holiday season. The consultancy expects sales for the holidays to be flat to up 3.5 percent, depending on a number of factors including the spread of the virus and its impact on the economy.
COVID-19 has led Americans to shop online more frequently this year than before the health risk arose. In the process, many discovered and liked the ease of purchasing goods in this manner. Others have found that delivery, curbside and in-store pickup options are more convenient than walking around stores and waiting on checkout lines.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will earlier promotions, recent changes in consumer shopping behavior and social distancing/face covering measures dramatically reduce crowds in stores this holiday season? Will the experience this year have a significant effect on how Americans shop during future holiday seasons?
10 Comments on "Did CDC’s announcement boost retail’s online sales prospects for Christmas?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
COVID-19 will have a profound impact on this year’s holiday season. The CDC alert is bad enough, but the normal flu season will exacerbate an already difficult year for retailers. While it’s impossible to predict the long term impact COVID-19 will have in the future, what is clear is that the influence of online shopping and online to store services like BOPIS/curbside are here to stay.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The CDC just states what most people should already know: crowded environments increase the risk of viral spread. Retailers are aware of this which is why so many are looking to reduce crowding in their stores by spreading holiday promotions over a longer period of time and by using online to drive sales. I don’t think the CDC’s statement will change the trajectory of online which is going to get a nice bump over the festive period.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
A definitive yes. Hotels are empty, airports are empty, entertainment places are empty. What would make consumers return to stores when the pandemic will still be around? We will see much more aggressive online campaigns and activities prior to and during this year’s holiday season. My assumption is that when the pandemic is under control, consumers will return to malls and stores, however the online share will remain higher than pre-COVID-19.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Let’s start by saying if we all listened to the CDC things would be different — but then again they keep changing what they are saying. Winter is coming and retail will certainly feel the chill. There’s no doubt that retail sales will be impacted by COVID-19 during the holiday season. The crowds are starting to come back, but the chill of winter and the specter of the flu are likely to dampen in-store buying further.
VP of Sales, Worldlink Integration Group, Inc
We have enough data to know that crowds are going to be dramatically reduced in stores this holiday season — certainly in smaller, mall-based stores the occupancy restrictions in some areas already are making any sort of consistent store traffic next to impossible. For the Supercenter stores, I do think there will be large numbers (can it be more than normal faced with occupancy limitations in some spots? No) and they may go beyond what they did last year.
Earlier promotions and aggressive e-commerce strategies are absolutely going to be key for some retailers to try and keep sales going and another opportunity for the usual suspects to pick up more ground.
I do think that the experience this year will have a significant effect on how Americans shop for future holiday seasons, but likely a smaller one than most will predict. Many are going to struggle with how they get through this holiday shopping cycle and will be eager to return to how they previously did things.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
All I will say here is that if retailers have not yet prepared to handle the load of BOPIS or curbside, they better buckle up and get to working towards a solution. There is no sign that these options will be slowing down anytime soon especially going into the holiday season.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, this holiday season more consumers will make online shopping as much of a tradition as feasting on turkey.
A confluence of factors makes e-commerce more alluring than physical stores this fall, including:
Compared to Q1, the U.S. e-commerce infrastructure is now more mature and consumers are more conditioned to consider online options. As a result, 2020 will emerge as the pivotal year that Americans started to make e-commerce an enduring holiday shopping habit.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The kinds of massive crowds I used to associate with Black Friday have become a thing of the past anyway. Between Thanksgiving Day store openings (not a factor in 2020) and online shopping, the significance of that one big day has been fading for over 10 years.
There is no doubt that COVID-19 will play further havoc with high-traffic days — at least I hope so, for the sake of public health. But the credibility of the CDC has been so compromised in recent months that it has little effect on risky behavior — it’s up to the retailers to manage the promotional calendar and crowd control to keep things safe while keeping up their sales volume.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
According to that same CDC directive it is suggested that we enjoy our Thanksgiving dinners outside. Have you been to Chicago in November?
COVID-19 directives have been all over the place; consumers don’t know what to believe. Certainly online sales will be big this holiday but don’t count out consumers who will brave the virus and the weather to visit stores.