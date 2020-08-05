Gap plans move into non-apparel categories
Apparel retailers are struggling with lockdown restrictions, but those that were already struggling before have an extra tough road ahead of them — and that includes Gap Inc. The retailer has long struggled to return to relevance. Now, for the first time, Gap is looking for growth outside of apparel with an entry into categories it has never before explored.
Home décor, furniture and textiles are the newly announced spaces where Gap will be selling products as part of a deal with licensing firm IMG, according to a story on Business of Home. Gap-owned Banana Republic and Janie and Jack will also be expanding into new categories, which have yet to be named. Additionally, Gap will be launching baby equipment and care products, presumably under its existing baby clothing brands.
Gap has long since slid from the height of casual fashion to the top of the discount bin. In recent years, it had relied primarily on the success of fast-fashion imprint Old Navy to keep it afloat while the other brands in its portfolio faltered.
Things had gotten rocky even for Old Navy by the end of 2019. For Q3 of last year, Gap Inc.’s three biggest brands, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy, posted same-store declines.
Throughout 2019, Gap had been planning to spin off Old Navy into an independent and unaffiliated company, but after nearly a full year of planning to make the move, the chain announced early in 2020 that the companies would remain together.
Late last year, the retailer announced that CEO Art Peck would be stepping down from his role. Mr. Peck had tried numerous strategies to create a turnaround as Gap with limited success. He was replaced in March by former Old Navy CEO Sonia Syngal.
Gap is among the retailers planning to begin slowly reopening its stores as some U.S. states and cities begin lifting lockdown restrictions, according to The New York Times. Gap plans to have 800 of its Gap, Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic stores doing business again by the end of the month in a move Ms. Syngal calls “responsibly aggressive.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it wise for Gap Inc. to move into home décor and other non-apparel categories? Which of its retail brands do you think is most likely to find success diversifying into other areas?
6 Comments on "Gap plans move into non-apparel categories"
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
This is a tough time to launch a new business or expand into a new product category. Retail sales are down in almost every segment except for staple products like food, drug and personal care. Banana Republic is the brand with the best defined image that makes sense for extending into home decor or furniture. However investing in building awareness for new product categories doesn’t seem like a smart strategy for a struggling retail company.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
As a strategy it sounds desperate. Home decor itself is struggling. It is neither complementary to what Gap sells, nor will it be seen as a move up in value or perception. It is hard to see how it would add any value to Gap. On the contrary it is likely to damage with brand dilution and perception.
Principal, Cassarco Strategy & Analytic Consultants
This is a good move by Gap – the third big re-invention of its model. All of the great retailers in American history have reinvented themselves at least once as times and circumstances have changed. If Gap can pull this off successfully, it would be a terrific retail story. I’m rooting for them!
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
There are pros and cons to licensing a brand. It can be a big revenue generator based on the royalties earned on the merchandise that is sold into retailers, however it can dilute the brand’s value depending on where the merchandise is sold. I can see off-price retailers going after this in a big way in their home decor departments because of the recognition of the Gap brand names. For the Gap, they are going to need to find other revenue streams to stay afloat, so more power to them on this one.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
This feels like they are grasping at straws. The brand is greatly diminished so the appeal of home goods with the Gap brand is going to be limited. Maybe some items could have an appeal in the Banana Republic brand but not enough to be a significant revenue driver.