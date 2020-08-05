Gap plans move into non-apparel categories

Photo: Gap, Inc.
May 08, 2020
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

Apparel retailers are struggling with lockdown restrictions, but those that were already struggling before have an extra tough road ahead of them — and that includes Gap Inc. The retailer has long struggled to return to relevance. Now, for the first time, Gap is looking for growth outside of apparel with an entry into categories it has never before explored.

Home décor, furniture and textiles are the newly announced spaces where Gap will be selling products as part of a deal with licensing firm IMG, according to a story on Business of Home. Gap-owned Banana Republic and Janie and Jack will also be expanding into new categories, which have yet to be named. Additionally, Gap will be launching baby equipment and care products, presumably under its existing baby clothing brands.

Gap has long since slid from the height of casual fashion to the top of the discount bin. In recent years, it had relied primarily on the success of fast-fashion imprint Old Navy to keep it afloat while the other brands in its portfolio faltered.

Things had gotten rocky even for Old Navy by the end of 2019. For Q3 of last year, Gap Inc.’s three biggest brands, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy, posted same-store declines.

Throughout 2019, Gap had been planning to spin off Old Navy into an independent and unaffiliated company, but after nearly a full year of planning to make the move, the chain announced early in 2020 that the companies would remain together.

Late last year, the retailer announced that CEO Art Peck would be stepping down from his role. Mr. Peck had tried numerous strategies to create a turnaround as Gap with limited success. He was replaced in March by former Old Navy CEO Sonia Syngal.

Gap is among the retailers planning to begin slowly reopening its stores as some U.S. states and cities begin lifting lockdown restrictions, according to The New York Times. Gap plans to have 800 of its Gap, Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic stores doing business again by the end of the month in a move Ms. Syngal calls “responsibly aggressive.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it wise for Gap Inc. to move into home décor and other non-apparel categories? Which of its retail brands do you think is most likely to find success diversifying into other areas?

David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
20 minutes 18 seconds ago

This is a tough time to launch a new business or expand into a new product category. Retail sales are down in almost every segment except for staple products like food, drug and personal care. Banana Republic is the brand with the best defined image that makes sense for extending into home decor or furniture. However investing in building awareness for new product categories doesn’t seem like a smart strategy for a struggling retail company.

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
15 minutes 42 seconds ago

As a strategy it sounds desperate. Home decor itself is struggling. It is neither complementary to what Gap sells, nor will it be seen as a move up in value or perception. It is hard to see how it would add any value to Gap. On the contrary it is likely to damage with brand dilution and perception.

Ken Cassar
Ken Cassar
Principal, Cassarco Strategy & Analytic Consultants
13 minutes 13 seconds ago

This is a good move by Gap – the third big re-invention of its model. All of the great retailers in American history have reinvented themselves at least once as times and circumstances have changed. If Gap can pull this off successfully, it would be a terrific retail story. I’m rooting for them!

Stephen Rector
Stephen Rector
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
12 minutes 11 seconds ago

There are pros and cons to licensing a brand. It can be a big revenue generator based on the royalties earned on the merchandise that is sold into retailers, however it can dilute the brand’s value depending on where the merchandise is sold. I can see off-price retailers going after this in a big way in their home decor departments because of the recognition of the Gap brand names. For the Gap, they are going to need to find other revenue streams to stay afloat, so more power to them on this one.

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
6 minutes 43 seconds ago
I don’t see this move Gap is making as being successful. Gap is guilty of taking what was once a good thing, over-expanding and then after taking their eye off the ball losing their edge, which caused them to decline significantly in sales. Most of us remember when Gap was “the” place to shop, but soon after they added another chain, followed by another chain until they had several. Having more apparel chains was only causing competition for the main brand. I know this is the current plan that big retailers employ, but it never works and it always leads to failure. So yes much money was made, but that’s not the case now. We have seen this pattern time and time again. Gap is not the first retailer to attempt to expand with other categories, but that too rarely works. Gap would be best served consolidating their brands and starting The New Gap, where all their successful lines can be found under one roof. This plan would cut their expenses tremendously and allow them… Read more »
David Weinand
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
4 minutes 54 seconds ago

This feels like they are grasping at straws. The brand is greatly diminished so the appeal of home goods with the Gap brand is going to be limited. Maybe some items could have an appeal in the Banana Republic brand but not enough to be a significant revenue driver.

