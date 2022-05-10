GoodwillFinds.com gives shoppers more reasons to feel good about buying secondhand

Source: GoodwillFinds.com

The secondhand goods market is big and growing larger by the day as consumers are attracted by unusual finds, low prices and the knowledge that buying resale is better for the environment than buying new items. A new recommerce venture offers all of the above and also a means to help fund social service programs in local communities, such as job training and youth mentorship.

GoodwillFinds is the brainchild that arose from a consortium of Goodwill members from across the U.S. looking to do more good in their local communities. The founding board of directors for the venture are Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington, Goodwill of Colorado, Goodwill of Southern California, Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, and Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota.

Shoppers who visit GoodwillFinds.com can browse a selection of hundreds of thousands of secondhand items across a wide variety of product categories, including apparel (women’s, men’s and kid’s), books, home decor, specialty and collector’s goods. Net proceeds will be directed to the region where each purchased item was sourced and go back into social service programs in those areas. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar generated is reinvested in local communities.

GoodwillFinds is led by Matthew Kaness, a retail industry veteran with 20 years experience working in digital commerce, direct-to-consumer and retail technology roles for Walmart eCommerce, Urban Outfitters Inc., ModCloth and Afterpay.

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill,” Mr. Kaness said in a statement. “I’m confident that this venture will accelerate Goodwill’s mission of transforming lives through the dignity of work, raise awareness of the immense sustainability impact of thrifting at Goodwill, and increase net donations to each Goodwill region.”

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” said Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience — backed by a century-old philosophy — to harness resale with purpose.”

GoodwillFinds will have plenty of for-profit competitors as it enters the market with a growing list of retailers, brands and platforms piloting or going all-in on resale. Amazon.com, Apple, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, eBay, IKEA, Levi Strauss, lululemon, Target, Urban Outfitters and Walmart just to name a few.