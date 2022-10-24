Has tipping for takeout become a social norm?
According to a recent survey, 67.7 percent of Americans feel pressured to tip when picking up takeout food or coffee if the POS system prompts them to, and 44.8 percent only tip because a POS tablet prompts them to do it.
The Time2Play survey of just over 2,000 U.S. consumers found 86.8 percent of respondents agreeing the pressure to tip from a POS system makes them uncomfortable.
Like some other recent surveys, the study found consumers were more open to tipping over the pandemic as many food establishments faced challenges.
Of the respondents, 53.4 percent said they have tipped for takeout versus 24.2 percent before the pandemic. The average takeout tip was 13.8 percent. Overall, the average tip at sit-down restaurants was found to be 22.8 percent, up from 17.1 percent pre-pandemic.
A survey from PlayUSA of about 1,000 Americans similarly found 51 percent had given a few extra bucks when a touchscreen payment device asked them and 54 percent felt pressured by the tip prompt. Of the respondents, 31 percent tip when getting takeout from a restaurant while 39 percent leave a tip at a coffee shop (27 percent at big chains like Starbucks, 49 percent at local coffee shops).
A recent Recode article explored the social pressures to tip as touchscreen contactless payment methods were adopted during the pandemic, something harder to ignore than the tip jar. One consumer frustration, the article points out, is the varied tipping suggestions across establishments, with some businesses setting the range higher to encourage bigger tips.
Harry Brignull, a U.K.-based user experience specialist and researcher of human-computer interactions, told Recode, “It’s easy to cross the line from honest persuasion to harmful manipulation.”
A CNBC article pointed to recent research from payment processing platforms, Toast and Square, indicating average tips were decreasing at quick-service restaurants since the earlier stages of the pandemic.
“Part of it is tip fatigue,” Eric Plam, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based startup Uptip, which supports cashless tipping, told CNBC. He added, “This point-of-sale tipping is what people resist the most — compelling you to tip right there on the spot.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has tipping for takeout become a social norm? Do you think touchscreen payment tablets with tip suggestions for takeout orders are irritating and/or manipulative?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Tipping for takeout seems to have become a norm, and touchscreen payment tablets help facilitate it. Ultimately, it’s up to the consumer to decide if they tip or not. Social pressure and POS angst are in the eyes of the beholder. I can’t blame restaurant operators for asking for a tip, and frankly many are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic so it’s understandable. But ultimately, it’s up to the consumer — if you don’t want to tip, then don’t tip.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think touchscreens are manipulative; the decision still rests with the customer. However tipping suggestions shown on-screen should be reasonable and not overly inflated values and there should be a clear option to skip, should someone not wish to give a tip.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Whether it has become a norm or not, it is reasonable to tip one who performs a service well. This can be a group tip for behind-the-counter crews in a take-out place or for a delivery to one’s home or place of work. The tip recognizes that someone has provided a service reasonably well.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
It hasn’t become a norm, but you’d think every coffee shop and restaurant EXPECTS you to tip. And some have inflated the levels to astronomical rates. For instance, I was at a local coffee shop a few months back and the lowest tip was 25 percent and went up to 40 percent! That’s a bit ludicrous. Tipping shouldn’t make people squirm. If you believe the experience and quality of food/beverages are of high quality and you can see that the staff is working hard for you, then tip. If not, then don’t.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This is not an either-or question. When service deserves it — whether carry-out or not — I’m in favor of appropriately rewarding servers. On the other hand, I have found that some of the “devices” used during the payment process are often difficult to read (especially in a drive thru situation — with aging eyes) making an “appropriate” tip difficult. For that reason, tipping is indeed sometimes irritating.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sure, I tip for take out. Happy to. Remember how we applauded front line workers not so long ago? Remember the conversation about minimum wage? I may not be eating in their dining room, but there’s still a lot of hard work going into my meal.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Apparently, it is not a social norm so much as it is arm-twisting. Frankly, I don’t understand the magnitude of the numbers in the surveys. There is always the “no tip” option, even with POS systems.
Aren’t tips based on the level of service? Is the person handing you a cup of coffee or a takeout bag giving you the same level of service as the waiter? Even a waiter gives you poor service?
The numbers speak for themselves — you can bully people into anything.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I think it’s reasonable for takeout and delivery customers to add a tip if they choose, without feeling pressured to add 30 percent to 40 percent. Something in the 15 percent to 20 percent range is more reasonable, and it recognizes that the staff is performing a service.
Case in point: Our go-to Chinese restaurant has done 100 percent takeout business since the pandemic and has yet to reopen its dining room. (Judging from last night, business is just fine.) I always add roughly 15 percent to the charge, recognizing that the team who used to share pooled tips from “dine-in” customers have lost that income. It feels like a fair recognition of today’s economic realities.