Has tipping for takeout become a social norm?

TikTok videos re: tip screens – Sources: TikTok/@absolutelyjessica; @boberteawcr; @nnatalieaguilar
Oct 24, 2022
by Tom Ryan

According to a recent survey, 67.7 percent of Americans feel pressured to tip when picking up takeout food or coffee if the POS system prompts them to, and 44.8 percent only tip because a POS tablet prompts them to do it.

The Time2Play survey of just over 2,000 U.S. consumers found 86.8 percent of respondents agreeing the pressure to tip from a POS system makes them uncomfortable.

Like some other recent surveys, the study found consumers were more open to tipping over the pandemic as many food establishments faced challenges.

Of the respondents, 53.4 percent said they have tipped for takeout versus 24.2 percent before the pandemic. The average takeout tip was 13.8 percent. Overall, the average tip at sit-down restaurants was found to be 22.8 percent, up from 17.1 percent pre-pandemic.

A survey from PlayUSA of about 1,000 Americans similarly found 51 percent had given a few extra bucks when a touchscreen payment device asked them and 54 percent felt pressured by the tip prompt. Of the respondents, 31 percent tip when getting takeout from a restaurant while 39 percent leave a tip at a coffee shop (27 percent at big chains like Starbucks, 49 percent at local coffee shops).

A recent Recode article explored the social pressures to tip as touchscreen contactless payment methods were adopted during the pandemic, something harder to ignore than the tip jar. One consumer frustration, the article points out, is the varied tipping suggestions across establishments, with some businesses setting the range higher to encourage bigger tips.

Harry Brignull, a U.K.-based user experience specialist and researcher of human-computer interactions, told Recode, “It’s easy to cross the line from honest persuasion to harmful manipulation.”

A CNBC article pointed to recent research from payment processing platforms, Toast and Square, indicating average tips were decreasing at quick-service restaurants since the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Part of it is tip fatigue,” Eric Plam, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based startup Uptip, which supports cashless tipping, told CNBCHe added, “This point-of-sale tipping is what people resist the most — compelling you to tip right there on the spot.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has tipping for takeout become a social norm? Do you think touchscreen payment tablets with tip suggestions for takeout orders are irritating and/or manipulative?

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
56 minutes 11 seconds ago

Tipping for takeout seems to have become a norm, and touchscreen payment tablets help facilitate it. Ultimately, it’s up to the consumer to decide if they tip or not. Social pressure and POS angst are in the eyes of the beholder. I can’t blame restaurant operators for asking for a tip, and frankly many are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic so it’s understandable. But ultimately, it’s up to the consumer — if you don’t want to tip, then don’t tip.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
55 minutes 18 seconds ago

I don’t think touchscreens are manipulative; the decision still rests with the customer. However tipping suggestions shown on-screen should be reasonable and not overly inflated values and there should be a clear option to skip, should someone not wish to give a tip.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
51 minutes 57 seconds ago

Whether it has become a norm or not, it is reasonable to tip one who performs a service well. This can be a group tip for behind-the-counter crews in a take-out place or for a delivery to one’s home or place of work. The tip recognizes that someone has provided a service reasonably well.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
42 minutes 41 seconds ago
I think tipping for takeout became a social norm during the pandemic and I’m glad it seems to be sticking around. The people who make the food, the back of house, don’t share in the tip pool as they aren’t supposed to, legally. Maybe a better way top do this is something I ran into this weekend at a restaurant. They called it an 8 percent Heart of the House administration fee that was simply added to the bill. Perhaps that is the way to go for takeout. In some places, though, the tip options have gone a little too far. I am always going to tip, but an option to tip 25 percent at a coffee shop is a bit extreme. I think a lot of smaller retailers just don’t understand or think through their POS tip settings. A little customization would go a long way toward fitting their brand and making customers feel less pressure at checkout. For the new cookie shop I just went to, for example, I would suggest three options:… Read more »
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
42 minutes 4 seconds ago

It hasn’t become a norm, but you’d think every coffee shop and restaurant EXPECTS you to tip. And some have inflated the levels to astronomical rates. For instance, I was at a local coffee shop a few months back and the lowest tip was 25 percent and went up to 40 percent! That’s a bit ludicrous. Tipping shouldn’t make people squirm. If you believe the experience and quality of food/beverages are of high quality and you can see that the staff is working hard for you, then tip. If not, then don’t.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
38 minutes 36 seconds ago

This is not an either-or question. When service deserves it — whether carry-out or not — I’m in favor of appropriately rewarding servers. On the other hand, I have found that some of the “devices” used during the payment process are often difficult to read (especially in a drive thru situation — with aging eyes) making an “appropriate” tip difficult. For that reason, tipping is indeed sometimes irritating.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
37 minutes 12 seconds ago

Sure, I tip for take out. Happy to. Remember how we applauded front line workers not so long ago? Remember the conversation about minimum wage? I may not be eating in their dining room, but there’s still a lot of hard work going into my meal.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
35 minutes 13 seconds ago

Apparently, it is not a social norm so much as it is arm-twisting. Frankly, I don’t understand the magnitude of the numbers in the surveys. There is always the “no tip” option, even with POS systems.

Aren’t tips based on the level of service? Is the person handing you a cup of coffee or a takeout bag giving you the same level of service as the waiter? Even a waiter gives you poor service?

The numbers speak for themselves — you can bully people into anything.

Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
30 minutes 25 seconds ago

I think it’s reasonable for takeout and delivery customers to add a tip if they choose, without feeling pressured to add 30 percent to 40 percent. Something in the 15 percent to 20 percent range is more reasonable, and it recognizes that the staff is performing a service.

Case in point: Our go-to Chinese restaurant has done 100 percent takeout business since the pandemic and has yet to reopen its dining room. (Judging from last night, business is just fine.) I always add roughly 15 percent to the charge, recognizing that the team who used to share pooled tips from “dine-in” customers have lost that income. It feels like a fair recognition of today’s economic realities.

