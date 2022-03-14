Lululemon joins the footwear race with new running shoes
Lululemon, retail’s poster child for the athleisure trend, last week entered a new category, footwear, that offers both a massive opportunity and heightened risks.
In doing so, Lululemon is directly taking on athletic footwear’s giant Nike as well as other stalwarts such as Skechers, Adidas, Brooks and New Balance.
Moreover, many brands that have started with an apparel focus, such as The North Face, Columbia Sportswear and Under Armour, have faced long struggles developing complementary footwear offerings. Neither Foot Locker nor Dick’s Sporting Goods offer private label footwear, despite major pushes around in-house apparel brands.
Yet, Lululemon has shown a willingness to enter new categories with the launch of cosmetics and personal care category in 2019 and last year’s acquisition of Mirror, the at-home digital workout platform, to enter the connected fitness space.
Luluemon first announced its plans for the footwear space after testing the sale of trainers and slip-ons from Los Angeles-based performance sneaker brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL).
“We tested and we learned a lot on footwear and what we learned is: The guest resonates with us selling footwear,” said CEO Calvin McDonald in 2019. “We believe we’ve identified an opportunity that will be unique to us, and unique within the marketplace.”
Last week, Lululemon released four different women’s shoes, including ones for running, cross-training and post-workout. Prices range from $138 and $148. A men’s collection is in the works for 2023.
The yoga-themed chain believes it will benefit from a women’s-first approach.
Mr. McDonald said in a statement. “We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business — with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first.”
“This is a big deal,” NPD’s senior industry advisor and footwear analyst Matt Powell told CNN. “This is the first time a major brand is making a sneaker specifically for women. Basically what the brands sell in this space are smaller versions of men’s shoes. This is a dirty little secret of the industry. Lululemon is building a shoe from the inside out uniquely designed for women’s feet.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more potential benefits than risks in Lululemon’s move into the footwear category? What advantages may Lululemon have and what will be key to finding success?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This appears to be a smart product line extension for Lululemon and I see far more potential benefits than risks. Lululemon has done a brilliant job of building their brand equity and remaining focused on quality product. With the countless fans they have, I have no doubt that many will be interested in whatever Lululemon is offering.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Lululemon jumped into an untapped market with athleisure and yoga wear initially — now they are jumping into a highly saturated and crowded market. I think this will be a hard path for them to win at. Of course, how you define “win” is highly subjective. They have a loyal following with a fervent love for the brand. So it’s safe to say that even if they don’t bite off a huge portion of the athletic shoe market, this launch will increase revenue.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
To enter the footwear market and compete with established giants that have already invested millions and decades in developing product is a risky undertaking. If Lululemon can develop a very good line of footwear at semi-affordable prices, it can compete. But that Lululemon can do this is not guaranteed. That they will give it a good try, is.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Lululemon has witnessed a fantastic run of growth during the pandemic. It now has more customers than ever before and those customers are spending increasing amounts of money on its products. However there are limits as to how many pairs of yoga pants people need. As such, a pivot into the multi billion dollar sneaker space is sensible. The challenge will be carving out a niche for itself in a very competitive market where big brands dominate. Lululemon has an advantage in its loyal customer base, but that doesn’t negate the need for innovation and differentiation.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Lululemon has a strong brand presence and customer loyalty which will help them initially succeed in the footwear race but, ultimately it will depend on the quality and value of the shoes, especially when compared to the competition.