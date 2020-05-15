McDonald’s publishes playbook for reopening restaurants
McDonald’s, like many companies across the U.S., is chomping at the bit to get back to its normal business, but the new normal described in the fast-food giant’s guide to reopening restaurants looks a lot different than the one that existed before the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The “The Dine-In Reopening Playbook” published for franchisees and company-owned restaurant managers describes in detail the process for welcoming customers back to eat at the chain’s more than 14,000 U.S. locations.
The process begins with regional officials from McDonald’s visiting restaurants once local or state government announce an easing of COVID-19-related restrictions. The company’s representative consults with franchisees to determine whether or not to reopen for dine-in customers.
The New York Times reports that fewer than 100 U.S. McDonald’s are currently open for dine-in customers. Jesse Lewin, a company spokesperson, told the paper that discussions between McDonald’s and franchisees have been taking place for “the last several weeks.”
The cost of reopening restaurants will not be inexpensive, according to a Wall Street Journal report. In addition to stepped-up cleaning regimens for ordering kiosks, tables, restrooms and other frequently touched surfaces throughout locations, there will be the added expense of masks and gloves for workers.
Some restaurants may also be required by new regulations to make face shields available to sit-down customers to allow them to eat their meals while seeking to contain potentially virus-carrying emissions. McDonald’s has also provided franchisees with other safety options, including sensor-operated towel dispensers ($310) and touchless sinks ($718). Restaurants that are interested in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus through door handles can purchase foot-pulls.
Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said the company published its 59-page illustrated guide because all locations will need to meet not only the government’s but its own standards before reopening for sit-down customers.
“We only get one chance to do this the right way,” the guide says.
The fast-feeder has also included a three-page Q&A in its guide to help restaurants deal with customers who may be unwilling to adhere to social distancing and other safety rules.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will McDonald’s approach to reopening restaurants make franchisees, workers and customers comfortable about sit-down dining? How likely is it that large numbers of franchisees will stick to drive-through and pickup sales rather than incur the costs and other associated risks tied to reopening for sit-down customers?
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
McDonald’s has a reputation for creating strict standards for franchisees and enforcing them. That is why their level of consistency is one of the best in the QSR industry. Given the history of McDonald’s I anticipate they will get better compliance from franchisees than other chains. We may see most restaurants retrofit their stores and institute the changes outlined by McDonald’s, and the value of the changes will probably benefit the store for many months or even years, as COVID-19 will be around longer that we originally thought.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
The keys to successful reopening are strict standards and communicating expectations to owners, employees, and customers. This playbook includes communication tactics and tools for communicating with and handling customers. Nice job, McDonald’s!
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
And again, the business community steps in where the government doesn’t. A great example of the sharing McDonald’s, Kroger, Target, and others are making public. Without national standards and practices, everyone is left to try to figure it out on their own. McDonald’s is really more in the drink business than the food business so drive-thru is still their strong suit. Every business is anxious to make their customers feel they can be trusted. I think this is going to be adopted by franchisees fairly quickly.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The success of reopening will ultimately be governed by consumer demand. From our data, there is a sizeable minority of people who are keen to get back out and dine and shop just like they did before this crisis. However, the majority are more cautious and it will take some time before they believe it is safe to venture out.
That said, I don’t criticize McDonald’s for this approach. Everyone needs to put plans in place to try and resume commercial activities with the necessary precautions and confidence can only be built if things start to reopen.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s important that restaurants create processes to keep everyone safe. It’s also important that customers respect these actions and follow staff guidance. McDonald’s is certainly up to the task; are its diners?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I can only applaud what McDonald’s is doing. I think it’s hysterical we are getting more guidance from Ronald McDonald than we are from the CDC. I know the CDC tried to publish detailed guidance, but other clownish behavior got in the way.
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
I applaud McDonald’s for investing in a strict approach to doing this safely. That level of rigor and discipline is what helped them have the most consistent quality in the industry.
But, if McDonald’s was in a more charitable mood, for the good of all, they might consider publishing the guidelines (minus the proprietary info) to the rest of the QSR world. The faster we ALL get back to eating out safely, the better for the entire industry.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Every company should publish a manual like this. How is it possible to reopen a business without thoroughly thinking through how you do it? For McDonald’s there are numerous manuals on how to operate. This one is more important than the one that tells you how to cook a hamburger.
My fear is that franchisees will start opening with these guidelines, but as time goes on they will slip into the “same ol’.”