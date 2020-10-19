Sources: NBC2 News, CBS Miami, CGTN

The NRF Foundation has partnered with the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) to develop online training tools to help retail workers prevent and de-escalate in-store conflicts, particularly around social distancing, mask and capacity issues.

Retail employees have had to deal with minor and major confrontations on selling floors since the pandemic emerged, largely over mask mandates. Scenes of “anti-maskers” berating store associates or being called out by other shoppers have gone viral across social media. Some incidents have led to violence.

The training covers mask requirements for shoppers, shopper-to-shopper conflicts and line management. Approaches include active and empathetic listening, withholding judgment, allowing silence, clarifying messages, developing a plan, recognizing personal-limits and de-briefing.

In the online training, “one of the major scenarios is around an employee asking a customer to wear a mask, and he reacts,” Adam Lukoskie, VP of the NRF Foundation, the trade group’s nonprofit arm, told The New York Times. “There’s another scenario where a mother and child are there and are upset this gentleman is not wearing a mask so then the employee has to help make peace.”

Among the de-escalation tips offered by CPI:

Understand that behavior is communication : Look for signs of anxiety in body language, tone and cadence. Consider what it is the other person might want.

Avoid the power struggle: Challenging or exercising authority over a person can escalate negative behaviors. Consider options that offer flexibility to address both parties’ needs and desired outcomes.

Use limit setting: Setting limits can influence behaviors. Framing acceptable behaviors or outcomes can encourage the other person to choose the most productive option.

Practice rational detachment : Don’t take behaviors personally.

Develop therapeutic rapport : Learn from the conflict and help the other person learn from the experience. Put time and effort into repairing the relationship.