What do Walmart closings say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores?

Addie’s is launching pickup only locations at a time when Walmart is closing similar concepts – Photo: Addie’s

Walmart is closing its two pickup- and delivery-only concept stores in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood and in Bentonville, AR.

Walmart opened the Lincolnwood store in 2019 on the site of a former Dominick’s Finer Foods supermarket. The store at 41,700 square feet was significantly larger than other pickup and delivery locations opened in recent years by the retailer in Bentonville and Metairie, LA.

Customers at the Lincolnwood store placed grocery orders through Walmart’s website or mobile app and arrived at an assigned canopied bay in the parking lot at the specified time to pick up their purchases.

Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said the decisions to close the store in Lincolnwood and two others in the Chicagoland area were made after a “thorough review process,” which found that they had not performed up to the company’s expectations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Lincolnwood location,” Ms. McCranie said in a statement.

Walmart’s decision, however, is not likely to dissuade startups pursuing a similar approach.

Addie’s recently opened its first pickup-only grocery concept store in Massachusetts after receiving $10.1 million in seed funding. The 22,000-square-foot store in Norwood opened on Jan. 26.

The company points to the expected growth in online ordering, unprofitable delivery models and the inadequacies of current pickup models as playing in its favor as it enters the market.

Addie’s says it took a zero-based approach to reimagine grocery operations, including inventory management and store and parking lot layouts, to improve efficiency and the customer experience at the same time. The company boasts a $20 starting wage for associates while claiming to offer attractive pricing for its customers.

“We believe that taking better care of busy families should be done in a way that also takes care of our team, our community and our planet,” said Jim McQuade, co-founder and CEO of Addie’s, in a statement. “With our seed funding, we’ve built an end-to-end experience to serve people in and around Norwood in a way that can be replicated in suburbs nationwide. We look forward to quickly expanding, offering busy families across the country drive-up grocery convenience without compromise.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do Walmart’s store closings and new store openings from startups like Addie’s say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores? What do you see as the keys to making pickup-only models work?