What do Walmart closings say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores?

16 expert comments
Discussion
Addie’s is launching pickup only locations at a time when Walmart is closing similar concepts – Photo: Addie’s
Feb 09, 2023
by George Anderson

Walmart is closing its two pickup- and delivery-only concept stores in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood and in Bentonville, AR.

Walmart opened the Lincolnwood store in 2019 on the site of a former Dominick’s Finer Foods supermarket. The store at 41,700 square feet was significantly larger than other pickup and delivery locations opened in recent years by the retailer in Bentonville and Metairie, LA.

Customers at the Lincolnwood store placed grocery orders through Walmart’s website or mobile app and arrived at an assigned canopied bay in the parking lot at the specified time to pick up their purchases.

Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said the decisions to close the store in Lincolnwood and two others in the Chicagoland area were made after a “thorough review process,” which found that they had not performed up to the company’s expectations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Lincolnwood location,” Ms. McCranie said in a statement.

Walmart’s decision, however, is not likely to dissuade startups pursuing a similar approach.

Addie’s recently opened its first pickup-only grocery concept store in Massachusetts after receiving $10.1 million in seed funding. The 22,000-square-foot store in Norwood opened on Jan. 26.

The company points to the expected growth in online ordering, unprofitable delivery models and the inadequacies of current pickup models as playing in its favor as it enters the market.

Addie’s says it took a zero-based approach to reimagine grocery operations, including inventory management and store and parking lot layouts, to improve efficiency and the customer experience at the same time. The company boasts a $20 starting wage for associates while claiming to offer attractive pricing for its customers.

“We believe that taking better care of busy families should be done in a way that also takes care of our team, our community and our planet,” said Jim McQuade, co-founder and CEO of Addie’s, in a statement. “With our seed funding, we’ve built an end-to-end experience to serve people in and around Norwood in a way that can be replicated in suburbs nationwide. We look forward to quickly expanding, offering busy families across the country drive-up grocery convenience without compromise.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do Walmart’s store closings and new store openings from startups like Addie’s say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores? What do you see as the keys to making pickup-only models work?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"BOPIS may not be dead, but it doesn’t yet have enough consumer acceptance to make it a viable standalone fulfillment strategy."

Dion KenneyCOO, Mondofora

Dion KenneyCOO, Mondofora

Join the Discussion!

16 Comments on "What do Walmart closings say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
57 minutes 46 seconds ago

Just because it doesn’t work for Walmart doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. There are many reasons for why Walmart decided to discontinue this offering, but it ultimately comes down to the fact that these stores were not delivering the outcomes expected. Full stop. I believe there still is a market for pickup-only players like Addie’s, and so Walmart’s decision should have no bearing on Addie’s or others.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
52 minutes 42 seconds ago

Pickup-only retail locations are too limited to be useful. By contrast, BOPAC at full-service locations is good because, should something be wrong with an order or the customer needs additional items, they could walk into the same store and purchase the rest. For start-ups trying the pickup-only model, it may work in some categories, however food is not one them.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
51 minutes 46 seconds ago

During the pandemic yes this worked, but while there is a niche that doesn’t want to talk to anyone and find some kind of value in driving to the store and waiting, most are not like this. Just because VC money pours in doesn’t mean there is enough profitable demand.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
35 minutes 52 seconds ago

Bob, I agree with your point about VC money — raising money is often used as a proxy for “success” when in fact, VC’s record on retail investments is overall pretty bad. Just because you convince VCs you have a good idea, doesn’t mean it actually is.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
48 minutes 51 seconds ago

BOPIS may not be dead, but it doesn’t yet have enough consumer acceptance to make it a viable standalone fulfillment strategy. Will it ever? Possibly, but the change in consumer behavior may be slower than retailers’ ability to change operational models.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
45 minutes 4 seconds ago

Color me skeptical that the pickup-only model is sustainable. While I suspect the size of Walmart’s 47,000 square-foot space in Illinois may have been part of the problem, I just don’t know that locking shoppers out of the in-store aisles is a smart move. To work, the pickup-only stores need to be located close to their target shoppers, which by definition implies higher rent spaces. So if I am paying retail rent but then shutting out retail shoppers, that puts an awful lot of pressure on the marketing of the pickup option. It seems to me there are better ways to tackle the pickup profitability problem than by eliminating a big part of the revenue side of the equation. If it were me, I’d focus instead on process efficiencies and pricing for pickup and delivery services being offered within the context of full-service retail stores that are open to shoppers.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
44 minutes 7 seconds ago

Two thumbs up for Addie’s! I love to see new companies get into the mix. If they’ve done an excellent job of re-imagining the pickup business, there’s no reason it can’t succeed. I’m rooting for them! As for Walmart, this is business as usual for them. When they start a new initiative, they place targets on it and if they don’t hit the targets within a reasonable time frame (usually one to two years), they course correct and try again, or shutter it completely. This is their MO.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
40 minutes 59 seconds ago

The convenience of pickup and/or delivery is still valid. Just because a major retailer like Walmart doesn’t find it fits into their system, doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. There may be more to the Walmart store closings. I predict we’ll see more retailers adopt the pickup and delivery model. It will sit nicely alongside traditional retail.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
40 minutes 24 seconds ago

I’m a bit surprised by this. The demand for these services remains strong, albeit not at the levels it was during the pandemic. I agree with Bob that the stores are limited in function. I also suspect that as Walmart and others have become better at curbside capabilities, they’ve found they can manage the services from existing stores and may not need drive-up-only facilities. I’m also curious if Walmart+, which offers free delivery for only $50 a year, isn’t also reducing demand for drive-up. I would suspect the overlap between customers who use drive-up and those who switch to delivery is large.

The keys to making this work from the customer perspective in my opinion are order accuracy and fill rate, managing wait times at the store, and order thresholds or cost of pickup. From the retailers’ perspective they are reduced handling and managing costs and inventory. As they improve in these capabilities, there is less and less justification for fulfillment-only centers.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
39 minutes 2 seconds ago

Walmart is more than a grocer. Consumers may prefer to shop in Walmart stores for their cross-category needs, as well as to pick their own food. By contrast, Addie’s focuses on a narrow niche of convenience-oriented grocery targeting time-starved suburban families.

Reliable quality, freshness, availability and efficiency are keys to making pickup-only models work.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
38 minutes 46 seconds ago

I’m going to interpret the problem here to be the word “only.” As a shopper I would not want to do my pickup shopping in one location and my in-store shopping in another location. I would find that to be cumbersome and inefficient. Give me one location where I can shop in-store when I need to and do a drive-thru pick-up when I want to.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jasmine Glasheen
BrainTrust
Jasmine Glasheen
Content Marketing Manager, Surefront
38 minutes 14 seconds ago
Pickup-only grocery stores serve a few very specific segments of people: Mature consumers with health concerns, those pressed for time that don’t want to spring for delivery, and those with physical limitations that prevent them from shopping effectively in person. From my personal experience only, about 70 percent of the time there is a glaring issue with curbside pickup. Two weeks ago, I tried a moving box pickup order at Lowe’s after being inspired by CEO Marvin Ellison’s incredible keynote at NRF. Unfortunately, the pickup experience didn’t come close to rivaling Ellison’s verbal prowess. My experience? The associate delivered four boxes to my car and had to go inside for 10 minutes to look for the rest. She came back out to tell me that the rest of my order would be delivered to the store a week and a half later, well past my moving day. I was not notified of this at online checkout, making the whole experience a wash and a time suck. I had a worse experience at Home Depot during… Read more »
3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ananda Chakravarty
BrainTrust
Ananda Chakravarty
Vice President, Research at IDC
36 minutes 23 seconds ago

Pickup by itself offers limited value and limits choice for the customer. it’s a niche convenience market that requires mobility, acceptance of substitutes, and fixed planning on what will be purchased. There is no option to shop for something else. For Walmart it didn’t work out and can’t compare to regular store traffic or revenue. For other players the bar is lower, they don’t have to compare to a Walmart Supercenter. Local competition matters – these types of stores might be perfect for the local food deserts that have cropped up.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Co-founder, RSR Research
34 minutes 10 seconds ago

I think this store format was a pandemic-era phenomenon and, ultimately, Walmart has bigger fish to fry.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
16 minutes 28 seconds ago

Key to success will be evaluating not only the literal P&L of the store, but also the impact of its presence which should help lift all sales at similar stores in the area. In this way, I expect minimizing size and maximizing visibility of the store will have an impact beyond literal store orders.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
11 minutes 18 seconds ago

The main takeaway from Walmart’s pickup-only closures is that these convenience capabilities have been so well executed and widely adopted across its store fleet that dedicated hubs aren’t necessary.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"BOPIS may not be dead, but it doesn’t yet have enough consumer acceptance to make it a viable standalone fulfillment strategy."

Dion KenneyCOO, Mondofora

Dion KenneyCOO, Mondofora

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely are pickup-only grocery stores to prove viable?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 