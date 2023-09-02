What do Walmart closings say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores?
Walmart is closing its two pickup- and delivery-only concept stores in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood and in Bentonville, AR.
Walmart opened the Lincolnwood store in 2019 on the site of a former Dominick’s Finer Foods supermarket. The store at 41,700 square feet was significantly larger than other pickup and delivery locations opened in recent years by the retailer in Bentonville and Metairie, LA.
Customers at the Lincolnwood store placed grocery orders through Walmart’s website or mobile app and arrived at an assigned canopied bay in the parking lot at the specified time to pick up their purchases.
Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said the decisions to close the store in Lincolnwood and two others in the Chicagoland area were made after a “thorough review process,” which found that they had not performed up to the company’s expectations.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Lincolnwood location,” Ms. McCranie said in a statement.
Walmart’s decision, however, is not likely to dissuade startups pursuing a similar approach.
Addie’s recently opened its first pickup-only grocery concept store in Massachusetts after receiving $10.1 million in seed funding. The 22,000-square-foot store in Norwood opened on Jan. 26.
The company points to the expected growth in online ordering, unprofitable delivery models and the inadequacies of current pickup models as playing in its favor as it enters the market.
Addie’s says it took a zero-based approach to reimagine grocery operations, including inventory management and store and parking lot layouts, to improve efficiency and the customer experience at the same time. The company boasts a $20 starting wage for associates while claiming to offer attractive pricing for its customers.
“We believe that taking better care of busy families should be done in a way that also takes care of our team, our community and our planet,” said Jim McQuade, co-founder and CEO of Addie’s, in a statement. “With our seed funding, we’ve built an end-to-end experience to serve people in and around Norwood in a way that can be replicated in suburbs nationwide. We look forward to quickly expanding, offering busy families across the country drive-up grocery convenience without compromise.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do Walmart’s store closings and new store openings from startups like Addie’s say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores? What do you see as the keys to making pickup-only models work?
16 Comments on "What do Walmart closings say about the viability of pickup-only grocery stores?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Just because it doesn’t work for Walmart doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. There are many reasons for why Walmart decided to discontinue this offering, but it ultimately comes down to the fact that these stores were not delivering the outcomes expected. Full stop. I believe there still is a market for pickup-only players like Addie’s, and so Walmart’s decision should have no bearing on Addie’s or others.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Pickup-only retail locations are too limited to be useful. By contrast, BOPAC at full-service locations is good because, should something be wrong with an order or the customer needs additional items, they could walk into the same store and purchase the rest. For start-ups trying the pickup-only model, it may work in some categories, however food is not one them.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
During the pandemic yes this worked, but while there is a niche that doesn’t want to talk to anyone and find some kind of value in driving to the store and waiting, most are not like this. Just because VC money pours in doesn’t mean there is enough profitable demand.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Bob, I agree with your point about VC money — raising money is often used as a proxy for “success” when in fact, VC’s record on retail investments is overall pretty bad. Just because you convince VCs you have a good idea, doesn’t mean it actually is.
COO, Mondofora
BOPIS may not be dead, but it doesn’t yet have enough consumer acceptance to make it a viable standalone fulfillment strategy. Will it ever? Possibly, but the change in consumer behavior may be slower than retailers’ ability to change operational models.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Color me skeptical that the pickup-only model is sustainable. While I suspect the size of Walmart’s 47,000 square-foot space in Illinois may have been part of the problem, I just don’t know that locking shoppers out of the in-store aisles is a smart move. To work, the pickup-only stores need to be located close to their target shoppers, which by definition implies higher rent spaces. So if I am paying retail rent but then shutting out retail shoppers, that puts an awful lot of pressure on the marketing of the pickup option. It seems to me there are better ways to tackle the pickup profitability problem than by eliminating a big part of the revenue side of the equation. If it were me, I’d focus instead on process efficiencies and pricing for pickup and delivery services being offered within the context of full-service retail stores that are open to shoppers.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Two thumbs up for Addie’s! I love to see new companies get into the mix. If they’ve done an excellent job of re-imagining the pickup business, there’s no reason it can’t succeed. I’m rooting for them! As for Walmart, this is business as usual for them. When they start a new initiative, they place targets on it and if they don’t hit the targets within a reasonable time frame (usually one to two years), they course correct and try again, or shutter it completely. This is their MO.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The convenience of pickup and/or delivery is still valid. Just because a major retailer like Walmart doesn’t find it fits into their system, doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. There may be more to the Walmart store closings. I predict we’ll see more retailers adopt the pickup and delivery model. It will sit nicely alongside traditional retail.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m a bit surprised by this. The demand for these services remains strong, albeit not at the levels it was during the pandemic. I agree with Bob that the stores are limited in function. I also suspect that as Walmart and others have become better at curbside capabilities, they’ve found they can manage the services from existing stores and may not need drive-up-only facilities. I’m also curious if Walmart+, which offers free delivery for only $50 a year, isn’t also reducing demand for drive-up. I would suspect the overlap between customers who use drive-up and those who switch to delivery is large.
The keys to making this work from the customer perspective in my opinion are order accuracy and fill rate, managing wait times at the store, and order thresholds or cost of pickup. From the retailers’ perspective they are reduced handling and managing costs and inventory. As they improve in these capabilities, there is less and less justification for fulfillment-only centers.
Content Marketing Strategist
Walmart is more than a grocer. Consumers may prefer to shop in Walmart stores for their cross-category needs, as well as to pick their own food. By contrast, Addie’s focuses on a narrow niche of convenience-oriented grocery targeting time-starved suburban families.
Reliable quality, freshness, availability and efficiency are keys to making pickup-only models work.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m going to interpret the problem here to be the word “only.” As a shopper I would not want to do my pickup shopping in one location and my in-store shopping in another location. I would find that to be cumbersome and inefficient. Give me one location where I can shop in-store when I need to and do a drive-thru pick-up when I want to.
Content Marketing Manager, Surefront
Vice President, Research at IDC
Pickup by itself offers limited value and limits choice for the customer. it’s a niche convenience market that requires mobility, acceptance of substitutes, and fixed planning on what will be purchased. There is no option to shop for something else. For Walmart it didn’t work out and can’t compare to regular store traffic or revenue. For other players the bar is lower, they don’t have to compare to a Walmart Supercenter. Local competition matters – these types of stores might be perfect for the local food deserts that have cropped up.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I think this store format was a pandemic-era phenomenon and, ultimately, Walmart has bigger fish to fry.
President, Protonik
Key to success will be evaluating not only the literal P&L of the store, but also the impact of its presence which should help lift all sales at similar stores in the area. In this way, I expect minimizing size and maximizing visibility of the store will have an impact beyond literal store orders.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The main takeaway from Walmart’s pickup-only closures is that these convenience capabilities have been so well executed and widely adopted across its store fleet that dedicated hubs aren’t necessary.