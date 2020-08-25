What? Should Nike drop Zappos and others to focus on consumer-direct?
Nike is ending its wholesale relationships with Belk, Dillard’s, Zappo’s and other retailers as the athletic lifestyle brand continues to focus more of its attention on its own consumer-direct operations, according to a note by Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Sam Poser.
Other retailers that Nike is cutting out include Bob’s Stores, Boscov’s, City Blue, EBLens and Fred Meyer, as reported on by Footwear News. Mr. Poser cited “proprietary checks” as his source for the news, which he labeled as “positive” for the brand.
Nike has neither confirmed nor denied the plans to end its relationships with the accounts cited by Mr. Posner, saying instead that it is “doubling down” on its digital business, company-operated stores and “a small number of strategic partners” that share its approach.
John Donahoe, Nike’s CEO, told analysts in June that the company’s consumer-direct strategy would help it emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than at its outset. He announced at the time that Nike would accelerate its efforts going forward.
Nike, he said, had set a goal of conducting 30 percent of its total product sales via digital channels, both its own and trading partners, by 2023. The company expected to reach that goal this year, a full two years ahead of its previous plan. As a result, Nike is looking at half of its business being generated online in the next couple of years.
“Consumer direct acceleration is more than just the next phase of our strategy. It’s the spark that will ignite and empower our entire company to serve consumers, our business and our teams better,” said Mr. Donahoe. “As we shift our operating model to fuel this strategy, Nike’s leadership position will become even stronger in the future as sports continue to resonate with consumers amid a global shift toward health and wellness.”
Mr. Donahoe has continued to emphasize memberships as a means to drive Nike’s business to new heights. In the last quarter, Nike reported that it added 25 million new members, double what it had during the same period in 2019.
“Membership is a big word, but in my mind it breaks down three simple things,” he said. “Do we have an identified one-on-one relationship with a consumer? Can we increase our level of engagement with that consumer in value-added ways? And then does that increased engagement lead to greater retention and share of wallet if there are other purchases?”
- Nike Will No Longer Sell to Zappos, Dillard’s & These Big Retailers, Analyst Says – Footwear News
- Nike, Inc. (NKE) CEO John Donahoe on Q4 2020 Results (Earnings Call Transcript) – Seeking Alpha
- Will Nike’s digital drive build stronger ‘one-to-one’ relationships with consumers? – RetailWire
- Nike debuts member-driven concept – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on Nike’s reported plans to sever its wholesale relationship with Zappos and other retailers? Do you also see Nike emerging as a stronger company than it was before the pandemic began?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "What? Should Nike drop Zappos and others to focus on consumer-direct?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Like many things being accelerated during the pandemic, so too is Nike’s push to direct-to-consumer. Given the tumult and disruption (and low sales) of traditional retailers, making a strong push now to direct-to-consumer makes sense. Nike has had aspirations of becoming a direct-to-consumer brand for some time now and ultimately I do believe this will make Nike stronger, though how long this might take is impossible to say.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Now that is a line in the sand. Focusing on growing their DTC business makes a ton of sense given the power of the brand and the relationship they have with their customers. In addition, from this list, it appears they are dropping primarily second tier retailers, which will further strengthen their brand equity. To see those kinds of growth numbers in membership further builds the case that direct is the way to go for Nike.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I have never been a fan of “also DTC” for brands that sell to retailers. I don’t like to see manufacturers compete with their own channels of distribution. I would not mind so much if Nike decided to become its own exclusive retailer and a DTC online retailer.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Nike is an extremely powerful brand with a great deal of pulling power. Ultimately, customers will follow Nike and use whatever channels sell the product. This gives Nike the ability to pull back from distribution arrangements that don’t fit with its brand image or general strategy. The withdrawal from Dillard’s and Belk is obvious: neither chain particularly embodies the Nike ethos and both are on a long-term downward trajectory. The termination with Zappos is more significant but it underlines Nike’s desire to directly own the online space and the digital relationship with the end-user. Such an arrangement is better for the brand, better for margins, and better for understanding customers. If Nike was a weaker brand it may have to be less discriminating in its choice of partners, but as things stand it can afford to call the shots.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Nike is the epitome of the D2C brand with high consumer self-identification. The company has built its D2C strategy on advances in digital technology and new consumer purchase behavior. Nike is not abandoning the wholesale channel but is applying a modified Pareto 80/20 rule to protect the bulk of their sales in that channel while reducing their associated costs to drive higher margins. Combined with its membership strategy, Nike is creating a different future where they can leverage and extend the power of the brand.
Retail Thought Leader
I agree completely. This is about leverage, control and pulling in higher margins to boot.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Some of the names on the list (especially Zappos) are surprising, even if most of the accounts are secondary volume-drivers. This may be a step closer to DTC without walking away from truly significant accounts like Foot Locker, Dick’s or Kohl’s.
But what does DTC mean in this context? If Nike uses Apple as a model, then it needs a full-blown omnichannel strategy including both e-commerce and a bigger network of its own-brand stores. And even the Apple ecosystem allows for its products to be sold by other retailers (like Best Buy or the cellular carriers) when those outlets make sense for the brand.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
CEO/Founder, Crobox
I see this as a super logical move – considering they’re already two years ahead of their strategy, well, that’s a clear sign this is the right direction. Second to that, severing relations with wholesalers means Nike can control the narrative better. Which also means they can collect insights from their consumer base without the data being diluted through Zappos (or Amazon, for that matter, who will own all the data). I 100 percent see Nike emerging stronger than it was before the pandemic, mostly because they can begin to control their own data and grow the company better. But also because (with this data) they can provide better customer experiences and a stronger brand positioning.
Retail Industry Analyst
There is no doubt that the move to a strategy of more direct-to-consumer will boost profit margin percentage, but it comes with some risk. Personally I don’t buy shoes online because I want to try them on and compare them to other options. Reducing the retail stores may cause some non-loyal Nike shoppers to switch to other brands that are available in the stores they shop.
Business Growth Coach, Founder & CEO of Ambrose Growth
Although a general push towards direct-to-consumer makes sense, brands should not forget why the vast majority of purchases are still made in retail stores: many customers want a one-on-one relationship with someone who will help them meet their needs and help them solve their issues when they arise. If direct-to-consumer solutions fail to offer a good solution for this fundamental need for human contacts, they will fail over the long run.