Which commercial won the Super Bowl?
Whether you are one of the 17.5 million people who stayed home from work today or are among the millions of others who showed up at your job ready to talk about yesterday’s game, welcome to the Super Monday version of RetailWire.
While fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are happy today and San Francisco 49er faithful are not, we’re not going to talk about comeback victories, a head coach’s big game redemption or any of the other storylines around the Super Bowl. No, we’re here to discuss which brands cut through the Super Bowl party noise with commercials designed to win future purchases made by American consumers.
In Adweek’s view, the top 10 spots were:
- Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray with co-stars Brian Doyle-Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky in an uplifting and creative take on the movie that served as its inspiration.
- “Loretta” from Google didn’t leave a dry eye in the house — or bar or wherever millions viewed the commercial. The spot tells the story of a man remembering his life with his wife through the use of Google products. This spot is rated multiple tissues.
- Can’t remember what people did before they put Alexa devices in their homes? The answer to that question, courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and a cast of other characters through the ages, answers that with the #BeforeAlexa spot.
- Hyundai’s commercial for its self-parking feature has a Boston bent, with actors Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and John Krasinski, along with Red Sox great David “Big Papi” Ortiz, using their very best Boston accents to talk about how to “smaht pahk” a car.
- Snickers’ “Fix the World” commercial is reminiscent of Coca-Cola’s iconic “Teach the World to Sing” ad, but with tongue planted firmly in cheek.
- Mountain Dew goes all “Shining” on the audience with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish playing it straight through the humorous spot.
- Procter & Gamble’s “Super Bowl Now, Laundry Later” mini-campaign lets viewers know that spills can wait, since Tide Power-Pods will be able to tackle them later. The original spot then morphs into mashups with Bud Knight and Wonder Woman as the complete story spins out across four spots and ends with the stain’s removal.
- Microsoft’s “Be the One: Katie Sowers” commercial tells the story of the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers who dreamed of being in the National Football League as a child and grew up to become the first female and openly gay coach in the Super Bowl.
- “The Heist” from Porsche is a high-speed chase of a spot. Think “Fast and Furious” but with an electric car — The Porsche Taycan.
- Jason Momoa gets “Comfortable” in a commercial from Rocket Mortgage. The spot shows the Aquaman actor in a decidedly different look from his usual action roles.
Ad Age ranked the commercials with footballs, with the very best spots receiving five. Three commercials earned that distinction: Jeep “Groundhog Day,” Microsoft’s “Be the One” and SodaStream’s “Water on Mars” commercial, in which astronauts find water on the red planet only to have one of the crew drink it mistakenly. (He thought the bottle read “Mark’s water”.)
CNN ranked spots as winners and losers. Among the winners not named in the Adweek and AdAge lists were the Doritos’ commercial with Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X in a dance-off to “Old Town Road” and Walmart’s science fiction-themed “Famous Visitors” spot for its same-day store pickup service.
- The 10 Best Super Bowl Ads of 2020 – Adweek
- Super Bowl 2020 Ad Review – Ad Age
- Super Bowl commercials: Who scored and who fumbled on the ad industry’s biggest stage – CNN
- Led by Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs pull off epic Super Bowl comeback – CNN
- ‘Super Bowl Fever’: Millions of employees expect to ditch work Monday, survey finds – USA Today
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which commercials do you think won Super Bowl Sunday? Why?
17 Comments on "Which commercial won the Super Bowl?"
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
For people who love “Groundhog Day,” the Bill Murray Jeep spot was irresistible. It managed to tip its hat to the movie without forgetting that the Gladiator was the center of the commercial. (Likewise the Hyundai ad, which presented a strong demo for its Smart Park commercial in the middle of all those Boston accents.)
On the tech front, the ads from Google and Amazon used much different approaches to enhance their brand images given broad concerns about privacy. Google used emotion, Amazon used humor, and both of them did a more effective job than Facebook.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
No contest, the winner for me is Google’s Loretta. It wasn’t flashy or full of wall to wall celebrities, but it was packed a punch with simple humanity. I immediately visualized my father and how this could have helped ease his pain a little after my mother died. It made me love Google just a little more.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Walmart clearly went all in with their Super Bowl commercials. While the Bill Murray “Groundhog Day” Jeep commercial was a personal favorite as it’s a movie I get nostalgic about, Walmart’s famous visitors ad takes the win.
Walmart mixed a bit of nostalgia, emotions and connections we have built with iconic movie characters, while weaving in their convenient fulfillment BOPIS narrative. These are the kinds of ads that just resonate, especially as Walmart has invested significantly in expanding their customer base.
It’s all about changing perceptions, and Walmart has made significant strides to undergo another transformation to attract the modern customer.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Not a great year for Super Bowl ads by any measure. The Rocket Mortgage and Jeep ads were clever and captured my attention more than the others, while Google’s was better than most at presenting a value proposition for viewers. Still, as my wife said, most were ridiculous and delivered absolutely no incentive to buy the product or service that was being promoted.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
This was the first year ever that the Super Bowl was on Groundhog Day – so the Jeep/Bill Murray commercial gets the win for tying it all together with a perfect bow.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Interesting that with all the pre-game hype, Mr. Peanut did not even make the list! #RIPeanut
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think it needed the additional hype that was cancelled due to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. As a stand alone it didn’t work. And what was with the peanut making dolphin sounds?
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Content Marketing Strategist
While Google’s Loretta ad is heart wrenching, PepsiCo won the night. Its Cheetos ad with MC Hammer popping out of a rolled carpet sparked uproarious laughter, the brilliant Bryan Cranston made The Shining extra creepy for Mountain Dew and Sam Elliott’s moustache did the wave in a dance-off for Doritos.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
This Super Bowl Sunday, we were the winners! An amazing set of commercials aimed at honoring our personal histories, our memories, and simultaneously seeing how technology can be harnessed for the good.
Tops was Google’s Loretta as a gut-punch reminder of the relationships that define us and what we (ought to) value in life. Live life fully and do create and treasure your moments.
Jeep’s Groundhog Day was brilliantly creative and fun, while Amazon’s Before Alexa witty one liners had a standup comic character to them; and while funny, they won’t age so well.
All-in-all a strong creative night of commercials in tune with their audience.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The two I can recall most clearly this morning (yes, I’m at work) are Hyundai and Rocket Mortgage — but I only recalled the product from Hyundai. I’m going with “Pahk the cah.” (Although I loved “Groundhog Day” and Bill Murray!)
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Overall a disappointing array of Super Bowl ads. My favorites were Jeep and Doritos. Both engaging, focusing specifically on their respective brands. However, the best ad for me was one not included in the various reviews, namely, the NFL 100 year commercial that led off the game. It was a terrific story, visually appealing and connected across generations. Too bad most other ads paled in comparison.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I really liked the Snickers commercial. If only…
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
The Groundog Day commercial won it for me. The Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa was just weird..The Tide commercial gag wore on too long but I’m glad to see the Bud Light Robot back after being killed off last year…
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This was the worst group of commercials that I can remember. Yes, some were cute. Most I found terribly annoying. For most, I didn’t even realize what products were that they were advertising. Case in point my very favorite, “Be the One.” I didn’t realize it was for Microsoft until I read the discussion topic today.
I found the ones that used first responders, military and flag waving to be totally inappropriate and embarrassing. What did they have to do with the product or the company? I want the Clydesdales back.
I think the agencies try to top the previous year and have gotten more and more complex, showy, and complicated to the extent that the message becomes irrelevant.
Principal, VSN Strategies
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
“Comfortable” made me laugh the most with a combination of visual absurdity and perfect casting.
I’m not sure what the fuss over “Loretta” was, though admittedly it ran right when someone started chopping up onions for the chili so I was distracted. I’m not crying…you’re crying.