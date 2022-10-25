Why is Walmart killing off a $1 billion private label?

Walmart’s new Joyspun brand, which replaces Secret Treasures – Photo: Walmart

Walmart has grown its Secret Treasures private label into a $1 billion business that has the largest customer base of any brand in the women’s intimates and sleepwear market. That accomplishment isn’t stopping the retailer from replacing the brand with a new line of products under the Joyspun name.

A blog post by Denise Incandela, executive vice president, apparel and private brands, Walmart U.S., maintains that the need for the change was the result of a transformation taking place within the intimates category that emphasizes “inclusivity, body positivity and styles that prioritize comfort and confidence.”

Ms. Incandela said that her team took on the attitude of a startup in developing the new elevated line. “We approached building Joyspun like a contemporary brand, with in-house designers and one consistent point of view across the collection. The result is elevated quality, construction, fit and style at sharp price points that only Walmart can offer.”

The Joyspun line, available in Walmart’s stores and online, has over 300 styles of bras, hosiery, maternity, panties, sleepwear and socks prices between $7.98 and $34.98. The brand has been developed to be both inclusive and focused on body positivity with items in 18 size options. The bra line offers sizes from 34A to 46DDD. Underwear is available from XS to XXXL.

The retailer has broadened its selection of bra and underwear styles. Bras are now available in bralettes, flexible cups, unlined mesh and wire-free options. Underwear includes bikini, cheeky, hipster and thong styles.

Ms. Incandela said that current market conditions make now the right time to introduce the Joyspun brand. She pointed to changes taking place in the intimates market, Walmart’s inflation-fighting prices and the timing of the launch to the 2022 holidays selling season as positives in the chain’s favor.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to rebuild and refresh our market-leading sleepwear and intimates brand in a meaningful way to make it more relevant to a broad range of customers,” she wrote. “We feel like it’s a big unlock for an extraordinarily large business within our fashion portfolio and we’re excited about the five-star feedback we’re starting to receive from customers who have discovered it.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the decision to end the Secret Treasures line suggest that it lacked brand equity even among the consumers who purchased it? Do you agree that the new Joyspun line could represent “a big unlock for an extraordinarily large business within” Walmart’s fashion portfolio?