Source: Bed Bath & Beyond

Mark Tritton listed an “omni-always shopping experience” as one of the key goals when he took over the Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) CEO job last November. With the announcement yesterday that the retailer has added same-day delivery options, the chain appears to be moving closer to achieving that objective.

BBBY announced that it is working with Shipt and Instacart to offer customers at its namesake banner and the buybuyBaby chain the option of ordering online and having those purchases delivered on the very same day from local stores.

Customers in eligible zip codes will pay $4.99 for deliveries of orders of more than $39 at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby. Existing Shipt subscribers will continue to get free deliveries on orders over $35 when ordering through the service. Shoppers who place orders on either bedbathbeyond.com or buybuybaby.com by Beyond+ members will be able to use their membership discounts and also apply coupons to eligible purchases.

“We’ve been delighted with the strong customer response to the introduction of BOPIS and Curbside Pickup this year, and the addition of Same Day Delivery provides another simple and cost-effective way to shop with certainty from the comfort of your own home this holiday season,” said Rafeh Masood, chief digital officer at BBBY. “So, whether you need a last-minute gift, are missing that all-purpose pan for Thanksgiving dinner, or need diapers or other home essentials right away, we will be there to help make this holiday season special.”

Earlier this month, BBBY signed a deal with Google Cloud in another effort that it said will strengthen its omni-always operations. The five-year deal, according to a company press release will enable the retailer to “further personalize the shopping experience for customers, enhance fulfilment capacity, and optimize merchandise planning and demand forecasting.”

John Hartmann, BBBY COO and president of buybuy Baby said, “The end-to-end modernization of our technology infrastructure is driving substantial digital growth and strong customer adoption of new services like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) and Curbside Pickup.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will it take for Bed Bath & Beyond’s omnichannel capabilities to stand out in a field where many, if not most, of its rivals offer similar services? Do you think BBBY is on the right track to turn its business around?