Will store closures worsen in 2020?
After a record number of retail stores were shuttered in 2019, the question for many entering the new year is whether even more will close this year?
More than 9,300 stores turned off their lights last year, according to Coresight Research, and three weeks into 2020, chains including Bed Bath & Beyond, Chico’s, GameStop, Gap, J.C. Penney, Lucky’s Market, Macy’s, Papyrus, Pier 1 Imports and others have announced plans to shutter locations. Cushman & Wakefield has estimated that as many as 12,000 stores may close this year.
The expectation that struggling retailers will shutter stores is strong despite denials to the contrary.
Yesterday, Fairway Market issued a statement denying a New York Post report that the 14-store New York-based grocery chain was planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and close all its locations. The grocer, the Post also reported, is in talks to sell its name and some of its properties to Village Supermarket, a publicly held operator of ShopRite stores.
Other chains are seen as the retail equivalent of a dead man walking.
Many industry watchers have long seen the demise of Sears and Kmart stores as a question of when and not if. Edward Lampert, the chairman of Transform Holdco, the parent company of the two retail chains, has been much less boisterous in objecting to reports about the coming demise of the companies than he was when he was running Sears Holdings, the previous owner of the two chains. Previously, Mr. Lampert would sporadically issue letters claiming analysts and others were just not being smart enough to see the brilliance of his plan. That, of course, was before Sears closed most of its stores.
Even the independent owners of Sears Hometown stores are questioning the long-term viability of their businesses under Mr. Lampert’s leadership. The company, which was spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, was reacquired by Mr. Lampert last year. A Wall Street Journal report this week details the problems that Hometown stores have had in getting inventory and complaints from owners’ that their hands are tied when it comes to price matching Sears. Owners claim that, while they are able to match prices on other retailer sites, they are not able to do so when vying for business with their sister retailer.
- Can Target’s chief merchandising officer turn Bed Bath & Beyond around? – RetailWire
- Pier 1 to close up to 450 stores as it faces uncertain future – RetailWire
- Fairway Market has no intention to file for chapter 7 or liquidate all of its stores – Fairway Market
- Fairway planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, close all its stores – New York Post
- The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney – RetailWire
- Sears Woes Hit Hometown Stores – The Wall Street Journal
- Is anyone going to buy Sears’ rebranding? – RetailWire
- Will anything change for Sears after Chapter 11? – RetailWire
- Sears likely headed for liquidation – RetailWire
- Will the new plan for Sears work any better than the previous ones? – RetailWire
- Eddie Lampert is the worst – RetailWire
- Is Eddie Lampert looking to save Sears or suck it dry? – RetailWire
- Isn’t It Time Eddie Lampert Fired the CEO of Sears? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the most significant factors that led to the large numbers of stores that have been shuttered in recent years? Are there retailers that you think are in particularly perilous positions?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Will store closures worsen in 2020?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There will be more store closures, for sure. Some of this is about correcting the glut of supply. However, a lot of it is about poor stores that no longer deliver the right experience closing because they are no longer relevant. Although closures can be painful – especially for those whose jobs are affected – some churn is a healthy thing. Without it, there would be stagnation.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The significant factors leading to store closures are 1.) Amazon’s digital dominance 2.) Lack of bricks and clicks integration (Walmart isn’t closing massive number of stores because they’ve nailed this) and 3.) The fall of the mall.
J.C. Penney and Sears are in peril as are any number of category killers that are still in business. It used to be that retailers feared Walmart entering a category (and to some degree that’s still true). Now Amazon’s profit-be-damned attacks are rendering category killing a daring business model. Store closures aren’t necessarily a death knell. Some retailers can address various markets digitally without saturating them with stores. Either way, the store closure action isn’t over.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It is early is 2020 and closures are starting at an uptick. I believe this is a reality check on chains that had middling stores (OK to bad locations that did OK to soft sales) that stayed open for one reason or another. Chains should look at the store experience they are giving the customers in granular detail – this will be a major factor moving forward with over-stored soft sale retailers.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The two fundamental causes of store closures over the past decade have been:
1.) a fundamental shift to online shopping, and 2.) the U.S. was simply “over-stored.”
Both trends are maturing in terms of their impact on total store count and have peaked. 2020 will certainly see more cleanup as weak concepts close their remaining stores and stronger concepts conclude their house cleaning. Walgreens recently proclaimed their slimmer 9,000 store footprint “about right” and the Rite Aid cleanup is also pretty much done. Mall spaces have attracted the most attention in store closings and rightly so. But stronger mall operators are either revamping their formats to entertainment malls or repurposing their properties to residential commercial combinations. Are store closings done? Hardly, but I think we will see a return to the normal churn of concepts launching and failing in the next three to five years.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Unfortunately the market is “over-stored.” The U.S. still has the highest square footage of retail space per capita worldwide with 23.5 square feet per person and with the ability of consumers to easily shop online and ship from wherever, physical store locations have to be smarter and more efficient to survive.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Let me count the ways. Choosing to compete on price rather than on value. Choosing to compete on percentage of savings rather than story telling. Choosing to compete with a fuzzy brand promise rather than figuring out how to differentiate and tell some kind of unique story. Choosing to believe that “more” was the answer rather than “focused.” Choosing “safe” rather than managed risk. Choosing “safe” rather than “treasure hunt” and “surprise and delight.” Choosing stock buybacks rather than investing in the future of the business. Or simply — bad choices.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
The Wall Street Journal, citing research from Fitch Ratings, reports today that 45 percent of retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the last 15 years wound up closing all their locations. It gives you a completely different view of companies entering Chapter 11 and pledging to reemerge stronger than ever, doesn’t it?
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Without reviewing every weak chain’s financials, cash on hand, marketing strategy, and merchandising plan, no one can accurately predict store closings. That said, my guess is that 2020 will be similar to 2019.
The factors for closings have been the same for at least the last decade, chiefly a Luddite industry mentality and sometimes arrogance that has allowed newcomers with better strategies incorporating m/e-commerce without the burden of too much legacy real estate and/or no real estate to change the rules and upend what retail was.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The fairly common answer and absolutely correct answer to start with is that the U.S. is over-stored by a factor of two times or more.
But the online issue hits directly at the economics of brick-and-mortar stores. Consider the retailers with the very best net profit margins, say 5 percent, 6 percent, rarely much more. Now take the share of total retail sales that online represents (depending on the stats, anywhere from 14 percent to 20 percent). Take that percentage off the top of the P&L. On a national level it puts national brick-and-mortar into a loss. The only way to stem this is to cut overhead…that is, close stores.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Fix the customer experience and you have a chance. Think your merch will save you, prepare to close stores. Keep discounting and you’re just a going out of business sale on layaway.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
There will be more store closures in 2020 and that’s not a bad thing. Legacy retailers that are not evolving to meet customer needs will be forced to close. While store closures get a lot of headlines, what also is happening are new stores opening from DTC brands (Casper, Warby Parker etc.) and the off price chains that are offering what their customer wants.