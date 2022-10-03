Are Walmart’s associates about to become its best customers?
Walmart is looking to add 1.6 million new members to its Walmart+ subscription plan.
Chris Cracchiolo, SVP & GM Walmart+, wrote in a company blog post yesterday that the retailer is adding all of its full- and part-time employees working in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers to the delivery subscription plan for free. The annual plan normally costs $98.
“This new associate benefit is not only our way to say thank you for all they do, but it’s also so associates can use our membership, tell us how it’s going and ultimately speak to customers about it from personal experience,” wrote Mr. Cracchiolo.
It’s not clear how many of the retailer’s associates are currently members of Walmart+. Walmart has not publicly disclosed its membership count, but outside party estimates have put the number between 11.5 million (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) and 32 million (Deutsche Bank).
The retailer has been running an Exclusive Access event in recent weeks to provide Walmart+ members with Black Friday-like savings on popular products. A 30-day free trial offer seeks to bring in new members who may be intrigued at the prospect of deals not available to the general public.
Walmart+ members receive free grocery delivery and shipping on online orders, plus gas and prescription drug discounts.
RetailWire reached out to other retailers that offer subscription plans — Amazon.com, Best Buy, Kroger and Target — to see if employees were offered free memberships as a term of employment.
An Amazon spokesperson, who did not directly respond to the query, sought to reframe the conversation.
“We’re proud to offer an average starting wage for front-line employees of more than $18 per hour in the U.S. and comprehensive benefits for full-time employees,” he said. “These benefits include health, vision and dental insurance; a 401(k) with 50 percent company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; Amazon’s Career Choice program, through which the company fully funds the cost of an employee’s college tuition, including classes, books and fees; Amazon Care, which offers the best of virtual care and in-person healthcare services; and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free mental health benefit offering services and support for employees, their families and their households.”
Other retailers contacted by RetailWire had not responded at the time of publication. The post will be updated if responses are received.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of Walmart’s decision to offer free Walmart+ memberships to its store, distribution and fulfillment center employees? Do you expect other retailers to do the same with their subscription plans or will they take an approach similar to Amazon?
14 Comments on "Are Walmart's associates about to become its best customers?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This sounds like a nice perk for employees, and a good way for Walmart to increase membership numbers. When you think about it, why not? And even after the employee leaves the company, they still might decide to maintain their membership for a fee. All retailers are in a battle for talent, and especially frontline staff, so increasing pay, benefits and perks like free memberships will become more common.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Little is being written about laborers as consumers but it is one of the big trends I’m following in 2022.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Offering Walmart+ for free to Walmart employees is a smart employee recruitment and retention strategy. In the challenging labor market, providing more perks to employees will help companies recruit new employees. While Amazon may be an exception, I suspect other brands will offer free membership plans to their employees.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
At $98 per year or more, Walmart can’t lose! This is a multi-faceted initiative that will improve employee loyalty, employee’s personal experience with the products they sell, and may cause a permanent uptick in sales. Brilliant!
Director, Main Street Markets
Of course – Walmart employees should be part of their Walmart+ program. Who better to talk about the products they sell than the actual employees? I was surprised to read that Amazon employees do not automatically have the Amazon Prime program.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
In the ongoing hiring battle, a creative benefit like this will be a win for Walmart. It will also drive sales and word of mouth among the huge number of Walmart associates. This may be too much for Amazon and other competitors to ignore.
CEO, New Sega Home
Walmart is doubling down on its subscription plan here and showing that it is committed to growing it. In the recent financial results management danced around questions regarding membership growth, which likely indicates it has stalled. The addition of the Spotify partnership as well as internal offer are sure to give a significant boost to those figures for the next release. At the very least, it’s securing some good PR.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
A free subscription to Walmart+ is definitely a nice perk for Walmart employees, it’s also a solid way to build word of mouth. Walmart is on a positive perception roll!
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
With higher prices for food, gas and almost everything else, it’s a no-brainer. We’ve been Prime members forever and Walmart knows they have some catching up to do. The Walmart shopper is looking for anything that can help and this will.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
This is a great move by Walmart for many reasons, but the one I like the best is it allows employees to actively use the service, understand its strengths/weaknesses and provide feedback to enhance it. Secondarily, employees can evangelize the service to friends, family and other networks. Will others follow in offering this type of service for free to associates? Perhaps, but every retailer is different in how they offer benefits to their employees.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Walmart employees are already its best customers and with added perks and benefits, they will be loyal for a lifetime.
Such a smart move from Walmart – investing in their people, offering them a living wage, benefits, and so much more will not only retain them but keep them customers for life. They will speak highly of the brand and how Walmart treats their employees to their families and communities. The reach of this messaging and loyalty has no barriers. I love it and I’m here for it.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I cannot see any downside to this program. The one benefit the company will receive with this is that employees will have the opportunity to voice their experiences and also suggestions. I believe they will talk with friends and customers about the program, and will review it and suggest ideas based on their experience. Can’t lose.
President, Protonik
It’s a smart way to give something of value to employees. The added cost to the company is less than the $98 given variability in use. And it is good for employees to have experience in the program.
Content Marketing Strategist
As inflation hammers groceries and gas, Walmart saves employees money on frequently-bought essentials. This timely gesture injects goodwill into Walmart’s employee experience.