Are Walmart’s associates about to become its best customers?

14 expert comments
Mar 10, 2022
by George Anderson

Walmart is looking to add 1.6 million new members to its Walmart+ subscription plan.

Chris Cracchiolo, SVP & GM Walmart+, wrote in a company blog post yesterday that the retailer is adding all of its full- and part-time employees working in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers to the delivery subscription plan for free. The annual plan normally costs $98.

“This new associate benefit is not only our way to say thank you for all they do, but it’s also so associates can use our membership, tell us how it’s going and ultimately speak to customers about it from personal experience,” wrote Mr. Cracchiolo.

It’s not clear how many of the retailer’s associates are currently members of Walmart+. Walmart has not publicly disclosed its membership count, but outside party estimates have put the number between 11.5 million (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) and 32 million (Deutsche Bank).

The retailer has been running an Exclusive Access event in recent weeks to provide Walmart+ members with Black Friday-like savings on popular products. A 30-day free trial offer seeks to bring in new members who may be intrigued at the prospect of deals not available to the general public.

Walmart+ members receive free grocery delivery and shipping on online orders, plus gas and prescription drug discounts.

RetailWire reached out to other retailers that offer subscription plans — Amazon.com, Best Buy, Kroger and Target — to see if employees were offered free memberships as a term of employment.

An Amazon spokesperson, who did not directly respond to the query, sought to reframe the conversation.

We’re proud to offer an average starting wage for front-line employees of more than $18 per hour in the U.S. and comprehensive benefits for full-time employees,” he said. “These benefits include health, vision and dental insurance; a 401(k) with 50 percent company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; Amazon’s Career Choice program, through which the company fully funds the cost of an employee’s college tuition, including classes, books and fees; Amazon Care, which offers the best of virtual care and in-person healthcare services; and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free mental health benefit offering services and support for employees, their families and their households.”

Other retailers contacted by RetailWire had not responded at the time of publication. The post will be updated if responses are received.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of Walmart’s decision to offer free Walmart+ memberships to its store, distribution and fulfillment center employees? Do you expect other retailers to do the same with their subscription plans or will they take an approach similar to Amazon?

"What do you make of Walmart’s decision to offer free Walmart+ memberships to its store, distribution and fulfillment center employees?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

14 Comments on "Are Walmart’s associates about to become its best customers?"

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
26 minutes 15 seconds ago

This sounds like a nice perk for employees, and a good way for Walmart to increase membership numbers. When you think about it, why not? And even after the employee leaves the company, they still might decide to maintain their membership for a fee. All retailers are in a battle for talent, and especially frontline staff, so increasing pay, benefits and perks like free memberships will become more common.

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
24 minutes 25 seconds ago

Little is being written about laborers as consumers but it is one of the big trends I’m following in 2022.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
24 minutes 10 seconds ago

Offering Walmart+ for free to Walmart employees is a smart employee recruitment and retention strategy. In the challenging labor market, providing more perks to employees will help companies recruit new employees. While Amazon may be an exception, I suspect other brands will offer free membership plans to their employees.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
23 minutes 43 seconds ago

At $98 per year or more, Walmart can’t lose! This is a multi-faceted initiative that will improve employee loyalty, employee’s personal experience with the products they sell, and may cause a permanent uptick in sales. Brilliant!

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
22 minutes 12 seconds ago

Of course – Walmart employees should be part of their Walmart+ program. Who better to talk about the products they sell than the actual employees? I was surprised to read that Amazon employees do not automatically have the Amazon Prime program.

Dick Seesel
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
19 minutes 6 seconds ago

In the ongoing hiring battle, a creative benefit like this will be a win for Walmart. It will also drive sales and word of mouth among the huge number of Walmart associates. This may be too much for Amazon and other competitors to ignore.

Brian Delp
Brian Delp
CEO, New Sega Home
19 minutes 5 seconds ago

Walmart is doubling down on its subscription plan here and showing that it is committed to growing it. In the recent financial results management danced around questions regarding membership growth, which likely indicates it has stalled. The addition of the Spotify partnership as well as internal offer are sure to give a significant boost to those figures for the next release. At the very least, it’s securing some good PR.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
17 minutes 16 seconds ago

A free subscription to Walmart+ is definitely a nice perk for Walmart employees, it’s also a solid way to build word of mouth. Walmart is on a positive perception roll!

Zel Bianco
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
16 minutes 53 seconds ago

With higher prices for food, gas and almost everything else, it’s a no-brainer. We’ve been Prime members forever and Walmart knows they have some catching up to do. The Walmart shopper is looking for anything that can help and this will.

David Spear
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
16 minutes 51 seconds ago

This is a great move by Walmart for many reasons, but the one I like the best is it allows employees to actively use the service, understand its strengths/weaknesses and provide feedback to enhance it. Secondarily, employees can evangelize the service to friends, family and other networks. Will others follow in offering this type of service for free to associates? Perhaps, but every retailer is different in how they offer benefits to their employees.

Liza Amlani
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
13 minutes 29 seconds ago

Walmart employees are already its best customers and with added perks and benefits, they will be loyal for a lifetime.

Such a smart move from Walmart – investing in their people, offering them a living wage, benefits, and so much more will not only retain them but keep them customers for life. They will speak highly of the brand and how Walmart treats their employees to their families and communities. The reach of this messaging and loyalty has no barriers. I love it and I’m here for it.

Rich Kizer
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
7 minutes 52 seconds ago

I cannot see any downside to this program. The one benefit the company will receive with this is that employees will have the opportunity to voice their experiences and also suggestions. I believe they will talk with friends and customers about the program, and will review it and suggest ideas based on their experience. Can’t lose.

Doug Garnett
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
7 minutes 51 seconds ago

It’s a smart way to give something of value to employees. The added cost to the company is less than the $98 given variability in use. And it is good for employees to have experience in the program.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
5 minutes 35 seconds ago

As inflation hammers groceries and gas, Walmart saves employees money on frequently-bought essentials. This timely gesture injects goodwill into Walmart’s employee experience.

