Do digital coupons discriminate against those who can least afford it?
Public interests groups are taking aim at digital couponing, saying that the practice is discriminatory insofar as the less tech-savvy consequently pay more.
A letter to the supermarket industry signed by a number of public interest groups alleges that low income shoppers and seniors, demographics that statistically have less access to and a lower level of comfort with technology, are being unfairly restricted from accessing in-store digital-only deals, Consumer World reports.
The letter’s criticisms pertain specifically to those discounts which are advertised in-store on shelves, signage or circulars, but which require customers to digitally redeem them with a loyalty program account. Customers who are able to utilize the deals receive significant discounts while less tech-savvy shoppers miss out.
The letter cites Pew Research estimating that 25 percent of seniors do not use the internet and 39 percent do not have smartphones. It further states that 43 percent of low income households have no broadband internet access.
The criticism of the digital couponing practice comes as a Moody’s Analytics study finds that American households are spending $445 more per month this year on the same grocery items they bought in 2021, according to a KSDK report.
Controversial as it may be, the practice of offering app-based digital coupons is producing growth for retailers.
BJ’s Wholesale Club has experienced a 43 percent growth in digitally-enabled sales since its implementation of coupons that can be digitally “clipped” and redeemed via app, according to PYMNTS. And in a survey cited, 74 percent of 300 major retailers saw a significant risk that customers would switch to another retailer if they did not provide digital coupons.
Developments over the past few years have shown that those retailers who make technology user-friendly for less wired, older demographic groups tend to benefit.
Walgreens, for instance, developed its app with more easily navigable menus, auto-login and other special features that has made it popular with customers 55 and older, a demographic that generally has a lower rate of technological adoption.
- Advocates to Grocers: Stop Digital Discrimination of Unplugged Seniors – Consumer World
- ‘There’s no going in and grabbing things now’: Food inflation impacts shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving – KSDK
- BJ’s Sees 43% Digital Growth With Coupon Push – PYMNTS
- How is Walgreens getting older shoppers to use its mobile app? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think it is accurate to say that digital coupons discriminate against some demographics? What should retailers do to make sure populations without tech access can still get advertised discounts, and do they have an obligation to do so?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Do digital coupons discriminate against those who can least afford it?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Controversial topic. The words “discriminate” and “obligated” immediately lead the witness (So Mr. Smith, “Do you beat your wife often?”). There is an assumption here that retailers are obligated and are discriminating. They are not, they either are not astute enough to realize that there’s more gold in “them there hills,” or they have determined to pursue a certain demographic, but that is not called discrimination if the actions of the retailer are not designed to specifically leave out a demographic group. Be careful with how we phrase these questions. Words matter!
Managing Director, GlobalData
The discrimination is not intentional, but it is clearly an issue for those who do no have access to technology. Perhaps ensuring that there are physical alternatives, especially on shelf-edge deals, will help. All that said, the number of retail flyers we get stuffed into our mailbox every day suggests that traditional coupons are still very much alive and well.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Oh boy. This is a very difficult issue for me. On one hand, the human in me wants to find ways to ensure that the people without access to tech have access to the same deals as the tech-enabled. On the other hand, the marketer in me understands the meaningful value of marketing to specific customer segments, including tech-enabled shoppers. Engaging shoppers through digital offers often yields benefits that are meaningful and long-lasting. I don’t believe retailers have an obligation to make every offer available to every customer, but I do think there is ample room for a combination of offers that give those with technology opportunities to save in other ways. There are certainly myriad ways to create meaningful segments of those without tech and to develop marketing strategies that serve both those shopper segments as well as the business. These programs can co-exist with digital marketing programs that target different, tech-enabled segments.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Coupons are coupons, whether they are physical in a hard-copy printed publication, mailed to a home, or digital (on a website, email, etc.). Most retailers are trying to attract as many people as possible. Using digital platforms for coupons is just another channel. They are reaching customers wherever they can. Retailers mail, advertise, text, email, post on their websites, and more to reach as many customers as possible. This isn’t discrimination. It’s being where the retailer thinks they can be seen by the largest number of their current and potential customers.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
First off, I take issue with the assertion the people over 55 are “a demographic that generally has a lower rate of technological adoption.” Maybe 70+, but those of us at the tail end of being Baby Boomers are pretty damn good at all of this computer stuff.
On digital coupons and potential discrimination, it’s a store personnel training issue above all else. There is absolutely no reason any shopper shouldn’t be able to rely on the staff for help with either showing how to download and use the app if the customer has a smartphone or use the retailer’s system to provide the coupon. Yes, the staff is busy and there is a labor shortage, but if the retailer can’t support the marketing program for all then it shouldn’t offer it for any.
Merchant Director
I don’t know if I would call it discrimination. Yes more tech-savvy consumers are apt to use the technology but, as an example, I saw an associate in a major grocery store helping a customer who was not really tech-savvy teaching the customer how to access the digital coupons on their phone. The help is there if you ask.
Content Marketing Strategist
Overlooking analog shoppers is more of a consequence of shifting to a digital economy than intentional discrimination.
Retailers have no obligation to accommodate less tech-savvy consumers but those who offer inclusive, omnichannel deals will earn sales and loyalty.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I doubt the findings that 25 percent of seniors don’t use the internet. They might answer that but use their phone’s wireless. They are on social media, use email, etc. And where does the other study get consumers paying $445 more in groceries per month than last year? Inflation is running about 11 percent YOY. If you didn’t read the newspaper in the ’50s you didn’t get the deals either. Nothing here. Move along.