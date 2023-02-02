Do stores have a place as vocational tools inside high schools?

Photo: PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee is offering franchise opportunities to open up coffee shops inside high schools with the foremost purpose of providing vocational skills to students.

Fast Company profiled a café inside Louisiana’s Walker High School and said PJ’s Coffee has “about half a dozen” open on public and private high school campuses.

In its third year in operation, the Walker High School location is managed by one of the school’s special needs teachers and mostly staffed by special education students who earn credits as part of elective study skills classes in lieu of pay.

With lessons ranging from cashier and barista to manager, the curriculum includes management skills, customer-service relations, time management and budgeting as well as critical people skills. In the morning, parents can place orders made through the chain’s apps to be received when they drop off their kids. Faculty and students are customers inside the school.

PJ’s Coffee said in a profile, “By the time these students graduate and enter the real world, they will have more work experience than most kids their age.”

PJ’s Coffee is just one of several businesses inside Walker High School co-managed by students and business professionals. Others include a Papa John’s, a Nike store, a paint and body shop, a conference center, a sports medicine clinic and a credit union. The work experience is seen as particularly beneficial to students not heading to college.

The school’s principal Jason St. Pierre, told The Advocate, “These partnerships offer our students real-life learning opportunities and valuable experience they can parlay into an immediate career or use to further their knowledge and skill-level for additional training in one of these career pathways.”

For PJ’s Coffee, the economic returns are minimal. The high school locations pay a discounted franchise fee and revenue potential is limited by restricted access inside high schools.

Tori Bermond, PJ’s Coffee franchise development manager, told Fast Company. “What matters to us is the learning component, and being able to provide these kids with options and the ability to learn these skills at a young age that they can then go implement at their first job or as their career.”