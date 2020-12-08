Is the Walmart/Instacart pilot a sign of big delivery news to come?
The biggest retailer and the largest online grocery delivery service in the U.S. are teaming up in a pilot program that, if expanded nationwide, could have major ramifications for the industry as a whole.
Walmart and Instacart, which work together in Canada, have partnered in four local American markets with an eye toward future rollouts if the test is successful.
“For the first time in the U.S. Instacart now delivers from Walmart locations in three California markets — Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma,” an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. “The new partnership brings thousands of items — from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more — at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour.”
Both Walmart and Instacart have seen their businesses buoyed as increasing numbers of consumers have turned to them to conveniently and safely shop for food and everyday staples during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart posted a 10 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales during its fiscal first quarter as online revenues, driven by grocery pickup and delivery, jumped 74 percent.
The retailer is also expected to debut Walmart+, a rebranding of its Delivery Unlimited Grocery service with additional perks including unlimited same-day deliveries of groceries, fuel discounts, early access to promotional deals and more. The service, which was originally set to launch in March or April and pushed back due to the pandemic, will cost $98 a year.
Instacart, which saw orders skyrocket as much as 500 percent during the pandemic, grew its share of online grocery as high as 55 percent in the third week of May, up from about 30 percent in February, according to data from Second Measure.
The delivery service has accelerated its retailer partnerships since the beginning of the year and now works with more than 400 retailers representing more than 30,000 stores in North America. The service reaches more than 85 percent of households in the U.S. and more than 70 percent in Canada.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Walmart+ and Instacart deliveries being able to coexist or will the retailer choose one option over the other? What would be the ramifications of a national rollout of the Walmart/Instacart partnership for these two companies and the retail grocery industry as a whole?
10 Comments on "Is the Walmart/Instacart pilot a sign of big delivery news to come?"
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Walmart buys Instacart if this works. Then all the other retail customers can sort out whether they can replace Instacart service at a reasonable cost.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Nice, Ben. That is the only way the economics work in the long run.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I like the idea. I frankly thought Instacart did a better job delivering groceries than Amazon Fresh is now, and stopped using them.
Choice is a great idea.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Our experience was quite the opposite. Granted it was during March/April — but the in the four times we ordered from stores that used Instacart, there was something wrong with every order. As opposed to Whole Foods which was 99 percent correct and fast. It got to the point that we would avoid any store that used Instacart.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is not clear if this would be exclusive. If it is exclusive, at least for grocery, I can see it will give Walmart an edge in the grocery delivery wars.
Secondly, if Instacart is acquired by Walmart down the road, it could mean a major shift in the delivery industry. Otherwise I view it as a partnership that will accelerate Walmart’s grocery delivery capabilities, but may not have an industry altering impact.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think this is a bad idea. As the largest retailer in the world and as the U.S.’s biggest grocer by some margin, Walmart should be firmly focused on developing its own solutions for e-commerce. This includes micro-fulfillment centers in its existing stores and, potentially, buying a technology company to help make this happen.
Partnering with Instacart may provide some headroom to drive volume in the short-term, but in the long-term Instacart is a potential competitor for Walmart. This deal gives Instacart greater knowledge about Walmart’s business and helps the business and brand to expand, making it a potentially bigger threat. Walmart has done some very innovative things in the e-commerce space. I don’t think this is one of them.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
I would expect that Walmart would give Instacart some territories and use them for surge capacity in others. Pretty much all the costs are variable. With the amount of volume going through online you have to hope that the “gig carters” in either vehicle are taken care of. I wonder when they will be ruled as “deemed employees” as have Uber and Lyft drivers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Speedy delivery that includes a broad range of products. And no airplanes are involved. Makes abundant sense. And kind of puts an exclamation point behind the commentary about Amazon somehow involving itself in mall/J.C. Penney/Sears real estate to get that same on-the-ground local access to customers. A couple of years ago, delivery was for pizza. Now it’s a key retail tool, driver and differentiator.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Shipt 2.0. This is clearly a move to combat the success Target is seeing with Shipt. Before the pandemic people said, “Who is Shipt?” Now, it’s an everyday word in harder to serve rural or bedroom communities. Walmart is smart to partner with one of the largest players in the game, because both Walmart and Instacart are now playing catch-up with Shipt in the segment of the market they’ve locked into annual contracts.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart has a history of testing ideas with third parties and then putting them to use with its own resources. Hard to tell if that’s the case here, but a long-term relationship between Instacart and Walmart seems unlikely. Instacart’s $14 billion valuation makes it less attractive as an acquisition target as well. Expanding Walmart+ using the learnings gathered from the test is the most likely scenario.