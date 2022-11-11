Is Trader Joe’s success formula becoming obsolete?
With its high-quality products, value proposition and knowledgeable and friendly staff, Trader Joe’s often finds itself at or near the top of various industry “best of” lists. However, the quirky chain may still face some challenges as it expands.
An obvious potential shortcoming is not offering e-commerce as e-grocery has taken off. Beyond challenges associated with attempting curbside pickup in a Trader Joe’s parking lot, the grocer doesn’t want customers ordering online because it takes away from the store experience. Trader Joe’s president of stores Joe Basalone said in a recent interview with Kitchn, “For us, the brand is too important, and the store is our brand.”
Karen Kelso, VP of retail insights for mass and club at Kantar, agrees Trader Joe’s in-store experience is “a fundamental part of its brand,” but also said Kantar’s data shows “commerce and omnichannel options are firmly embedded in shopper preferences, and this is a long-term, sustained trend that we don’t expect to change.”
Ms. Kelso also believes some improvements in the area of logistics and supply chain would help Trader Joe’s maintain a more consistent supply of high demand items.
Supply chain disruptions could have an outsized impact on Trader Joe’s compared to other retailers. Jim Hertel, SVP at Inmar Intelligence, observes, “In small-format limited assortment stores, each SKU plays a disproportionately important role because there aren’t as many substitutes on the shelf. What’s more, the many unique items in Trader Joe’s range with destination appeal mean that out-of-stock items are that much more meaningful to shoppers and that much more difficult to source from other suppliers.”
Trader Joe’s lacks a loyalty card that could provide customer data and its EDLP strategy removes the thrill of deal-hunting shoppers may find at other grocers. Gary Stibel, founder of New England Consulting Group, however, believes “the lack of promotion actually reinforces the value proposition.”
Inflation could be beneficial as shoppers trade down from places such as Whole Foods, but also a challenge. Said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, “Trader Joe’s needs to walk a tightrope between maintaining its margins and maintaining its reputation for value.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think Trader Joe’s needs to work on? Will the lack of e-commerce, a loyalty program or discounts found at other grocers become bigger liabilities for the chain down the road?
13 Comments on "Is Trader Joe’s success formula becoming obsolete?"
The lack of e-commerce at Trader Joe’s may not to be everyone’s preference. However the proposition is so strong across so many attributes – value, quality, taste, uniqueness of offer – that most consumers are willing to overlook this and visit stores. This shows up in Trader Joe’s strong trading numbers over the past few years: it has gained market and shopper share. The other point to make is that e-commerce in grocery is rarely profitable. So Trader Joe’s could implement something and end up damaging its business model which relies on low prices and high volumes sold from stores. As for loyalty programs: largely these are not about loyalty – they are about gathering customer data so again, not having one is not that detrimental to the customer experience.
The store experience is the brand at Trader Joe’s. They are unequaled in their segment. The supply chain needs attention as the company has had many out-out-stocks recently for which customers have been loyally waiting. Some subtle forms of automation are also due, although one could understand that Trader Joe’s does not want to hurt their hand-holding customer service image by becoming more cold and impersonal.
I agree. Admittedly there is a relatively limited number of items we buy in their stores but several have been out of stock for months. The very friendly staff has told us to keep coming back to look for them because they have not been discontinued. We do so when going to the area where their local store is. No more special Trader Joe’s trips.
Who are you calling obsolete? Not every grocery store needs to be slick and shiny, and not every grocery store has to live and die by curbside pickup. Trader Joe’s has already proven that.
Trader Joe’s loyal customers are fine with the retailer’s quirks. The things that make shopping there different are what its customers love.
I like that they do not have e-commerce at Trader Joe’s. The stores are crowded already and it would be a big issue with those carts in the aisles. It’s fun to walk into the store and shop not knowing what you will find. I believe they need a loyalty program though – I think it would be a thank you to those that shopped the stores for years.
The biggest disconnect for Trader Joe’s is the inability to target its most profitable customers. For instance, the retailer doesn’t know for sure if a product it’s delisting is going to cause those shoppers to move to other stores or online. While they can conduct market basket analytics to get some answers, and I’m sure they do, the lack of a loyalty program inhibits them from really understanding what products the most profitable shoppers consider most important.
There’s nothing obsolete about quality and value. But there is also no denying that Trader Joe’s needs to implement many of the evolutionary measures called out above. At some point they risk truly testing the patience of even their most die-hard fans and supporters.
Trader Joe’s isn’t broken and there’s no need to fix it. Its parking lots are full and its customers are enthusiastic. If customers want to frequent a store where the aisles are jammed by associates picking orders for customers at home, they can visit an Amazon Fresh.
The real boss here on how to do business is the consumer. So you don’t want customers ordering online? That is your call, but remember customers will do what they want. Customers today make the choices, as it always has been.
To be honest, I think Trader Joe’s is just fine. Obviously out-of-stocks are a challenge for them as they are for any retailer. Jim Hertel is right, to a point, but he’s not figuring in another component — Trader Joe’s customers’ fanatic loyalty and appreciate of the chain’s culture, which buys them more than their fair share of forgiveness. And I agree with Gary Stibel. EDLP pricing plus a lack of faux discounts through “loyalty programs” the only purpose of which is to gather data reinforces Trader Joe’s value proposition. As to ecommerce, we’ll see what they do. Right now it’s clearly not a deal breaker with consumers.
The benefits of Trader Joe’s have been focused on the quality and transparency of ingredients. While they were ahead of the curve, it seems the curve is catching up with more and more products at traditional retailers being offered with quality ingredients and organic alternatives that do not bear a huge price tag.
Trader Joe’s spectacular stores, private labels and people spark retail joy. Yet, shopping habits have changed. Today’s shopper is omnichannel and younger shoppers in particular expect digital options. Resisting omnichannel choice could harm the brand down the road as Gen Zs and Generation Alphas grow up.
If anything, I always felt Trader Joe’s was expanding its footprint too slowly. I’ve waited 20 years for a Trader Joe’s I can shop at without it being a day trip! That day has finally come.
I don’t care as much about e-commerce, because Trader Joe’s with its poorly designed checkout stands, remains a real adventure that I actually enjoy.