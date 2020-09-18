Online to make up 21.5 percent of grocery’s sales in five years

Sep 18, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Grocery sales made online are expected to grow more than 60 percent from pre-pandemic levels to $250 billion in 2025, accounting for 21.5 percent of the industry’s total, according to a new study.

More than 60,000 Americans were surveyed for the report from Mercatus and Incisv. Sixty-two percent said they were shopping online because of COVID-19. Forty percent of those said they were likely or very likely to continue doing so after the pandemic has passed.

Most grocery shoppers prefer buying goods from retailers that sell online and have nearby physical locations, as well. Increasing consumer acceptance of buy online, pick up in-store and curbside pickup programs are among the factors. Retailers with systems that integrate digital and physical operations seamlessly are more likely to attract and retain customers now and over the long haul, according to the study.

Thirty percent of shoppers surveyed said that they changed their preferred place to shop after the coronavirus outbreak happened. Sixty percent moved their shopping from one physical store retailer to another and 40 percent found new online shopping destinations. Only eight percent of those surveyed said they moved their grocery shopping from a store-based retailer to a pure-play e-tailer.

“We analyzed more than 48 million data points and found that shoppers are highly satisfied and loyal to their preferred grocery store, but this loyalty does not extend to the online channel,” Amar Mokha, COO and benchmarking lead, Incisiv, said in a statement. “While the adoption rate of online grocery has increased significantly, grocers need to improve pickup and delivery slot availability, promotion and coupon availability, and product substitutions to improve customer loyalty online.”

The percentage of shoppers who have gone online to purchase groceries has climbed to 43 percent in the last six months, up from 24 percent two years ago. The biggest reasons for making the shift were concerns about the virus (62 percent), convenience (62 percent) and time savings (42 percent). Real-time inventory visibility is most important to shoppers who go online to buy their groceries.

Looking at the demographics of current online grocery shoppers shows the biggest changes being made by older consumers. Thirty-five percent of shoppers 45+ ordered groceries online for the first time since the pandemic hit. Forty-six percent of respondents said they have begun using new fulfillment methods (curbside) for the first time, as well.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How long will it be before seamless omnichannel operations, including real-time inventory visibility, will become table stakes for grocery chains looking to compete for market share? Should grocers place more value on those shoppers who make purchases online and in stores than those that prefer one over the other?

"How long will it be before seamless omnichannel operations, including real-time inventory visibility, will become table stakes for grocery chains?"

George Anderson
George Anderson

George Anderson

5 Comments on "Online to make up 21.5 percent of grocery's sales in five years"

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
15 minutes 9 seconds ago

First, consider that we’ve been forecasting 15 percent of grocery sales done online for a good 20 years – we just keep on moving out the timeline. So I’m skeptical about the 21.5 percent. Remember that forecasting is hard, especially when it involves the future (to paraphrase Neils Bohr). Given lots of people are going to be omnichannel themselves, it’s probably not good to give primacy to any one shopping mode.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
14 minutes 52 seconds ago
There is no doubt that online grocery will grow. However I am extremely skeptical that penetration will reach 21.5 percent in just five years. First, you cannot look at increased online grocery penetration and shopper numbers which resulted from the pandemic and extrapolate it forward. Not all of the changed habits will stick as the virus abates. Indeed, a lot of habits are already unwinding to some extent. Second, while a lot of shoppers do like online grocery shopping for some things, they find it very hard to do all of their food shopping online. As the research itself points out, that means there is still a preference for physical stores. More advanced online grocery markets, like the U.K., show there are limits to growth because of this. That should not be underestimated when coming up with future projections. And finally, even if the demand were there, there is very little chance that grocery retailers could service such a high level of demand in such a short period of time. The build-out of capacity, the… Read more »
Oliver Guy
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
14 minutes 45 seconds ago

Fluid omnichannel operations are table stakes NOW. Real-time inventory visibility is an essential enabler as has been commented on for a number of years. Without the visibility, inventory will likely spiral as new channels and approaches are added. Add to this the promise of Amazon doing same-day grocery delivery in many markets and it is creating the perfect storm. Grocers must operationalize their stores and their data across the business in order to respond.
COVID-19 has become an accelerator of change. The new models and approaches (like curbside pickup) are harming already super slim margins. Action must be taken from a data and operations perspective.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
11 minutes 57 seconds ago

Actually, I think they are table stakes now. It’s just that different chains are in very different places in implementing all the new processes. I learned a big lesson from my daughter and three-year-old grandson. She can load him in the car and deal with him all through the store, or she can shop from the kitchen table and pick up curbside. The pandemic may have made this necessary, but the time saved from having to shop the whole store with a toddler is important. Time saved — it’s a permanent behavioral change regardless of what happens with the virus.

Stephen Rector
Stephen Rector
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
11 minutes 2 seconds ago

At this point, those grocery chains that are not providing a seamless omnichannel operation are way behind the curve and have to move extremely quickly to catch up. Customers want to have the option of both online and in-store shopping and the chains that don’t provide that are missing the opportunity.

"How long will it be before seamless omnichannel operations, including real-time inventory visibility, will become table stakes for grocery chains?"

George Anderson
George Anderson

George Anderson

