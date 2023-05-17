What Will a Down Year Mean For Home Depot Beyond 2023?

Photo: Source | Home Depot

Home Depot yesterday reported that its first-quarter sales fell 4.2 percent with U.S. comps down 4.6 percent. The chain is expected to post its first annual sales decline since 2009.

Ted Decker, chairman, president and CEO of the nation’s largest home improvement retailer, said that “lumber deflation and unfavorable weather” largely contributed to performance that came in below the company’s expectations in a call with analysts. He pointed to “extreme weather events in California disproportionately” affecting results.

The silver lining in the gray cloud was that Home Depot’s results were better in places where weather was not a factor. Billy Bastek, executive vice president, merchandising for Home Depot, said that business was strong for products related to “smaller-ticket outdoor projects.”

Mr. Bastek said that consumers in the first quarter reduced spending on big-ticket items. This continued a trend that Home Depot first identified in the last three months of 2022. Big-ticket transactions of $1,000 or more were down 6.5 percent in the first quarter.

Four of the chain’s 14 merchandise categories – building materials, hardware, plumbing, and millwork – posted positive comps helping to drive the average ticket up 0.2 percent despite lumber deflation.

“During the first quarter, we saw a significant decline in lumber prices relative to a year ago,” said Mr. Bastek. “As an example, on average, framing lumber was approximately $420 per 1,000 board feet, compared to approximately $1,170 in the first quarter of 2022, which is a decrease of 64 percent.”

Home Depot is, in some respects, a victim of its past success having posted record results since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Sales have grown 43 percent to $47 billion over the past three years.

The chain continues to believe in its plan and is especially excited about the investments it has made to recruit and retain the best workers to serve its customers.

“Our ability to attract qualified pools of candidates and hire from the top tier of these pools has improved even in our high volume — higher-volume stores. And in March, we saw the greatest year-over-year improvement in our attrition rates across all associate tenure cohorts that we have seen in some time,” said Anne-Marie Campbell, executive vice president, U.S. stores and international operations, Home Depot. “As a result, we are seeing improvements in key customer service metrics, as well as benefits to our operations in the form of consistent staffing and less safety incidents across all our regions.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Home Depot to gain market share in the home improvement category even as it posts an annual sales decline? What areas of strength should Home Depot build on and what weaknesses does it need to shore up heading towards 2024?