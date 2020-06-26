Will a smaller Macy’s be a better Macy’s?
Macy’s, Inc. announced yesterday plans to cut 3,900 corporate jobs, three percent of its total workforce, in a move to reduce costs by $365 million this year and $630 million annually going forward.
“While the reopening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.
“We know that we will be a smaller company for the foreseeable future, and our cost base will continue to reflect that moving forward,” he added.
On June 8, Macy’s announced that it raised roughly $4.5 billion in new financing, giving it increased financial flexibility to purchase new inventory and pay down its debt on time.
Mr. Gennette has continued to express optimism about the company’s prospects despite posting a preliminary loss of $2.10 a share in the first quarter, compared to a 44 cents gain in 2019.
“We are seeing strong sell-through of seasonal merchandise and anticipate that we will exit the second quarter in a clean inventory position,” he said earlier this month. “The holiday season will be crucial, and the team is working now to get the right merchandise and assortment in place.”
Macy’s, which furloughed 125,000 primarily store employees at the end of March, is beginning to welcome some back as it reopens locations. Others in customer support and supply chain roles are expected to rejoin the company “as sales recover.”
Wall Street did not take Macy’s job cuts as a positive sign, sending shares down nearly six percent yesterday.
Many also seem unconvinced that Macy’s three-year Polaris growth strategy, announced in February, will pay off in a big way. The plan focuses on the core strengths of its namesake business as well as its Bloomingdale’s and Blue Mercury divisions. The retailer is also planning to:
- Up its private brand-building efforts with the goal of achieving $1 billion in annual sales for four of its lines;
- Launch the 3.0 version of its Star Rewards loyalty program to engage existing customers and attract new ones;
- Add Backstage shops inside its full-line stores and expand on the launch of the standalone Market by Macy’s concept featuring a mix of local goods and other items curated for customers by location.
- Macy’s, Inc. Announces Restructuring to Address Sales Impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic – Macy’s, Inc.
- Macy’s, Inc. Statement in Response to the RWDSU – Macy’s, Inc.
- Has Macy’s secured its future success with its new financing deal? – RetailWire
- Canceled orders and furloughed employees are part of today’s retail reality – RetailWire
- Are strip centers where it’s at for Macy’s and Sephora? – RetailWire
- Will Macy’s cut its way to improved margins and future growth? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think a smaller Macy’s will be a better retailer than it was before? Which of the steps taken by Macy’s or planned as part of its longer-term Polaris strategy is likely to be most beneficial to its performance?
Join the Discussion!
19 Comments on "Will a smaller Macy’s be a better Macy’s?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Analyst
Cutting costs and closing unprofitable stores are definitely smart decisions during uncertain times and with anticipated softer sales in the foreseeable future. However most department stores are in a difficult position as much of their product offerings are available at many other chains and online marketplaces which make differentiation challenging. Retailers that rely on commodity products (items available at many other stores and marketplaces) will have continuous challenges to maintaining profitability.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The “smaller Macy’s” is a product of expense reduction, not a longer-term strategy to be more nimble. If the company’s volume hadn’t been impacted by COVID-19 (with the expected slow recovery), would Macy’s have made these payroll cuts? I feel sorry for those who were let go, but were their roles needed in the first place?
I don’t really see the relevance of these job cuts to the Polaris strategy. In fact, the “new” strategy sounded in many ways like more of the same. Perhaps the “new normal” and the reductions in headcount should force a more radical rethinking of what a traditional department store looks like in the future.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Much smaller, yes. There’s still something about some of the flagships, like the 34th Street store, but out in the hinterlands — not so much. Both Backstage and PL will help the chain float, but I’m thinking 25 stores is the OK point for the mother ship.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Macy’s had way too many stores under the same banner. I am amazed that Terry Lundgren kept it going at that size as long as he did. COVID-19 makes for a nice “reason” to cut back, but this step has been needed for a long time.
One M&A too many, I think, and the elimination of all the well-known banners wasn’t a very good idea.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Marshall Field’s is still missed in Chicago 14 years later. We could live with changing the name to Macy’s in suburban malls, but changing the name of the flagship State Street store was heresy. At least there is a small museum at State Street to remember the Marshall Field’s history.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is going to be a tough road to recovery. When companies shrink so much so quickly, the transition is not smooth. The amount of work does not shrink as much – at least in the short term. A lot of cracks would have developed across the organization – from sourcing to merchandising to technology. Macy’s has to reorganize these gaps and reorganize the processes internally to fit the new revenue goals.
Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, Publicis
The apparel industry and the rural regional mall concept were both facing tough headwinds before COVID-19. COVID-19 dramatically increased the challenges. It’s an awful time to be selling something that nobody wants (apparel) at a place no one wants to go (malls).
The NYC Macy’s flagship is a concept that can certainly endure as an iconic shopping destination for tourists, but it’s going to be really difficult for Macy’s to invent a new purpose for the non-NYC stores.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The move to smaller is a financial necessity that was going to happen anyway. It was accelerated by COVID-19. The move to a new relevance is a merchandising and marketing and multi-channel execution play. Complicated stuff with a lot of moving parts and intense competition. Macy’s new brand promise has to be something a little more compelling than “One Day Sale.”
Managing Director, GlobalData
Shrinking Macy’s and cutting costs are necessary for longer-term survival. However, it is also the easy part: it requires no imagination or flair and relatively little strategizing. Making Macy’s relevant again is the hard part and that’s the element that the company has consistently failed to get right. However unless Macy’s manages to reinvigorate its proposition and ways of doing business it will find itself in exactly the same position in a couple of years when it will be forced to shrink some more. And so the pattern will continue until there is nothing left.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
A higher-end retail store cutting staff is not always a good thing. Their customers expect service – that is what makes them different from mass merchants. Similarly, an own-brand strategy can be a high risk for a retailer like Macy’s. They have to ensure that whatever they put under that brand is the right quality, style and design. If not, they will further damage the brand. Most shoppers of higher-end department stores are looking for leading brands or very high-quality own label, like Harrods or Selfridges. These are very limited in number and they “represent” the store and brand.
The local focus would seem to be a better idea, making them different from the competition and offering their local customers something special, particularly if it is great design and style. This is not easy to achieve but if they have the right merchandising team in place to pull it off then this could be a way forward.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Macy’s is doing a lot of things right, but there are societal factors that make apparel a low priority, including the pandemic and the resulting lack of child care. Good moves, but department stores and apparel face an uphill battle.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Macy’s size reduction is a product of cost-cutting, not the focus. A smaller Macy’s could be a better Macy’s, but smaller means being more nimble, more focused, and more relevant. No company has ever saved its way to success.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Macy’s as a brand is still worth something – the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade is one of the most watched shows each year. Management has to turn the paradigm around – thinking of themselves as an entertainment company that sells merchandise in a fun environment both online and in-store versus a company that is always advertising that everything is on sale. They have to differentiate themselves and it’s not with private label merchandise – it’s the shopping experience that must be improved.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
The smaller Macy’s strategy is a good start. They must get their costs aligned with revenues in order to get back to profitability. However Macy’s is still a department store in a category of stores that has been under pressure for many years. Shoppers have moved to speciality stores both in person and online to focus on purchasing special items. No longer do shoppers need to visit a department store to find the kind of item they are looking for. So the challenge for Macy’s will be how to focus its offerings into more specific SKUs to stand out against specialty store offerings.
Retail industry thought leader
This is a smart move by Macy’s. The reality is that they have A, B, C and D stores with the grades denoting exactly how they perform. Macy’s needs to shutter the C and D locations and concentrate on their huge online business. Their Bluemercury concept is a winner and I see the curated idea with a smaller footprint and local product as another innovation that will help reinvent the brand.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
No doubt Macy’s was in trouble prior to the pandemic, but the times we are in now have forced leadership to take a hard look at what it will take to survive. No retailer can afford to dance around problems as in the pre-COVID-19 days. There’s no more sleight of hand for any company; issues need to be fully addressed in order to move forward.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
You cannot save your way to prosperity. While no company should be cavalier about expenses, reductions in the number of staff and the number of outlets without a bona fide strategy in place going forward is the Sears model of failure.