Will Self-Checkout Tip Prompts Prompt a Tip Backlash?
Customers may not be comfortable with payment solutions automatically prompting them to leave a default tip of 20 percent, 30 percent or more when they pay at restaurants and bars after interacting with a server. Now as payment solutions with built-in tip prompts continue to proliferate, they are showing up in new retail verticals and even at self-checkout kiosks.
“Emotional blackmail” is how a traveler visiting a gift shop at Newark Liberty International Airport described how he felt when he was prompted to include a 10 percent or 20 percent tip on a single $6 bottle of water, according to a Business Insider article (quoting original reporting by The Wall Street Journal). Other customers in the article encountered prompts to tip at cafes and even the self-service beer fridges at sports stadiums. Some shared concerns that they were unsure where the tip money was going for transactions in which they did not interact with a staff person.
Customers became more gracious with tipping early in the novel coronavirus pandemic partly because of the health risks associated with public-facing jobs. The pandemic also led more businesses to implement digital payment solutions to speed transactions and minimize customer contact. By 2022 customers felt forced to add a tip before paying at several major foodservice retailers. Reports began appearing of customers feeling shamed into tipping.
Earlier this year, customers began complaining of “tip creeping” with an ever-expanding list of business verticals nudging customers to tip, a practice once reserved chiefly for sit-down restaurants.
Rachel Wolfe, who reported the original story in the Journal, told CBS News that customers feel more obligated to tip when prompted at a kiosk than they otherwise would. Ms. Wolfe also pointed to researcher concerns that some businesses are guilting customers into leaving big tips instead of raising employee wages.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How widely do you see self-checkout kiosks with suggested tip amounts being deployed at retail? What do you think the eventual fate will be of the tip request at kiosks?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I see these tip prompts more often than I find acceptable. There will be resistance and backlash to them. Fortunately, it is only a soft switch in the POS software required to turn this annoying feature on or off.
Content Marketing Strategist
Consumer backlash to guilt-tipping at self-serve kiosks will minimize the deployment of this practice.
Retailers are in a testing phase–most will adapt to feedback to optimize the customer experience.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Tips for self-checkout? I do see this as a bridge too far. It’s already frustrating people that workers expect a tip for just serving a beverage, etc. When there is not a person in front of the customer to enable the “emotional blackmail,” I don’t think shoppers will take the bait and tip. Although I don’t know a single person who isn’t beyond annoyed with the tip-creeping that has occurred in the industry, when there is a server staring at you, most people default to the one-touch amount vs. going through the prompts to lower the tip or not tip at all. Until people or a customer advocacy group raises the issue to a level that would cause regulatory involvement, I don’t see this changing.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This questions gets the old consultant answer: it depends. If the service is worth it, I don’t mind. If it’s DIY, that’s annoying. So sure, ask–so what. And besides, I’m not sure how you could be upset if asked about a tip because “none” is always an option. Bring it on.
Managing Director, GlobalData
People can, and should, refuse to leave tips that they think are unjustified. There is no way I would pay a tip for buying something like a bottle of water in a retail store. Technology has made promoting for tips more pervasive but, ultimately, the customer is still in full control. As Nancy Reagan once said: just say no.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
What’s next, I tip my dentist? “Great job on the filling, doc. Is 25 percent really the minimum tip amount here?” These tip prompts at self-checkout are just wrong. Self-checkout has challenges enough–loss prevention in particular. Why even invest in self-checkout if shoppers know they’ll be asked for a tip when they use it? I don’t see the value-add and where the money is going. I don’t even like the charity prompts at POS, as you also don’t know where that money goes. The point of tipping is more of a thank you for service by a particular person. But with self-checkout, who are you really thanking? Why can’t we shift to a European model and stop this tipping madness?
Merchant Director
Unfortunately, this will be a trainwreck. I don’t think customers like to be arm twisted into tipping. If this becomes the norm, shoppers will go elsewhere.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
In some instances I don’t mind the prompts, especially when there is an another human involved in helping me. But being asked to tip at a self-checkout is too much. Who gets the tip? Me?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Tipping 20 percent or more to a server who has taken my order, answered questions, checked in on me during my meal, and otherwise offered great service–no problem. Tipping 20 percent to a person behind a register who took my order, entered it into a register, and then sent me to a pickup window for my order–not so much. The prompts are already out of control and I think many consumers are starting to resent the social engineering, i.e. having to dig through prompts to find the no tip option.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s a sad comment on the state of the market that this question even needs to be asked and answered. I happily tip helpful human beings. But when that helpful human being is me, doing my own checkout, the machine will not be getting a tip.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Eventually customers will figure out that if all a business has done is take your order (if that) then you don’t need to tip. Not a lot of retail places do this in my neck of the woods (Atlanta) but I know restaurants have gotten a lot of backlash for automatic amounts. A number of places have gotten less in tips because a.) people have the tip amount removed and then b.) tip less.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I wonder how some cruise lines have gone to no tipping and just rolling it into the fee while others seem to be going in the other direction. Even with Uber–the simplicity was beautiful, now I have to think about a tip and how I will get rated if I don’t tip. Just add a reasonable amount in and make it simple for me. What really makes me nuts is when room service adds the tip in and then has an additional tip line that you might add to because you didn’t realize they already put the tip in. That borders on a scam, not to mention $6 for a can of soda. I think the point here that I resonate with is the emotional impact. Are they trying to make you feel cheap? If so, that will build customer dislike at some level.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Wait–so I ring up my own groceries and bag them, then I’m supposed to tip someone else?
President, Graff Retail
It’s getting frustrating for many customers (including me) when it comes to how tips are being asked for:
I get that it’s tough for retailers to hold onto staff, and finding ways to pay them more is part of the solution. Raise your prices if you have to, but don’t ask your customers to pay your staff directly out of their own pockets when there is little to no service provided.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
There is an elephant in the room here — retailers simply aren’t paying employees enough if they expect consumers to make up the difference when consumers are also doing the labor.
Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality
Tip prompts are so pervasive now that in nearly every type of retail environment I’m in, there is a prompt for tips. And some are exorbitantly large, starting at 25 percent! On two recent occasions I was in a craft brewery and a MLB baseball game. In the brewery, I ordered two IPAs and I did tip because I know the owner and many of the servers. I also know how hard they work to deliver an exceptional customer experience, and I’m OK with this. The MLB game, however, is a different story. There was a long line, and then an associate pulls a bottle from a fridge that’s two feet away, puts it on the counter and then you tap/slide/enter your card and pay. Of course the first prompt asks for a 10 percent to 30 percent tip. Naturally, I skipped it and paid only for the bottle of water, which was extremely expensive anyway! Consumers shouldn’t be shamed or shy to say no.