Will smart shopping carts transform the shopping experience at Albertsons?
Customers at a few dozen stores owned by Albertsons will have the option of using smart shopping carts that allow them to pick products and walk out of the store without having to stop at a checkout.
The grocery giant in November first tested the carts at two of its stores located in California and Idaho, reports CNBC. The decision to scale the pilot was based on results at those locations.
The carts, manufactured by Veeve, a retail tech startup founded by two former Amazon execs, “offer a sophisticated, yet simple self-checkout experience for people who value flexibility and time savings,” Alyse Wuson, senior director of omni experiences at Albertsons, said in a statement. “Our goal is to enhance the grocery experience no matter how our guests choose to shop, and Veeve’s technology brings the ease and integration of e-commerce right to the grocery cart.”
Albertsons is not alone in testing whether the high costs of smart carts can be justified by consumer usage in stores.
Instacart last October acquired Caper AI, a startup whose smart shopping tech has been tested by Kroger, Sobey’s and Wakefern. The delivery service’s CEO Fidji Simo said of the deal, “We’re focused on creating even more ways for retailers to develop unified commerce offerings that help address consumer needs across both online and in-store shopping.”
Amazon in 2020 introduced its Dash Cart to help customers with smaller orders (two bags) check out their purchases without having to stop at a register.
Albertsons has been engaged in a number of omnichannel initiatives in recent years with the goal of meeting its customers where and when they want to shop.
The grocer launched FreshPass, an Amazon Prime-like subscription service, that offers members unlimited free deliveries on orders of $30 or more. FreshPass members either pay $99 a year or $12.99 a month.
The supermarket chain operator has expanded its use of micro-fulfillment centers for online orders as well as in-store robots, automated grocery pickup kiosks and other new omnichannel technologies. Albertsons, last September, announced that it had entered into a deal with a video platform to engage customers through shoppable cooking videos on its site.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are American consumers ready to use smart carts to do their grocery shopping in big numbers? What do you see as the opportunities and obstacles to adoption?
3 Comments on "Will smart shopping carts transform the shopping experience at Albertsons?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Wide scale adoption is still years away, but it is coming. Improving the shopping experience – including reducing check-out time – is definitely worth focusing on. However the cost of implementing this technology and slow shopper acceptance will mean that it will take time. The important thing is that retailers like Albertsons are actively testing and deploying the technology as this is the only way to refine and improve it. Ultimately, the cost of deploying and maintaining this technology will be a key factor in how fast and far this technology goes.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I will save words. I am with you.
Managing Director, GlobalData
My local Albertsons is a dump. And it’s far from the only one. Adding a high-tech shopping cart doesn’t change any of that. This goes back to the lesson of getting the core right as well as doing fancy things with technology. As for the cart itself, it’s certainly useful as unloading, scanning and repacking can be a point of friction in grocery stores. It is an expensive solution, however, and there are less costly concepts. Last weekend we went to Wegmans and used a phone app to scan groceries and load them directly into bags in the cart. We then paid and walked out. Very simple.