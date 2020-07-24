Has retail permanently downsized?
The number of people filing for first-time unemployment claims reached 1.416 million last week, an increase of 109,000 over the previous week, according to statistics released by the Department of Labor. How many of those worked in retail is not known, but there’s no doubt that the novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the industry with little guarantee that many or even most of the jobs lost to date will ever come back.
The number of retail workers laid off or furloughed has left 1.9 million store associates looking for other ways to pay the bills. CNBC reports that 1.1 million of those currently unemployed are considered temporary, but when or if they will be brought back on the job remains to be seen.
The article points to the growing list of retailing chains that have filed for bankruptcy and announced store closings even as reports of others on the Chapter 11 brink continue to pop up. Headquarters and regional office positions have not been safe either, as evidenced by Macy’s recent announcement that it was cutting 3,900 corporate jobs.
Even in good news retail cases, the numbers show that the industry is far from its pre-pandemic employment levels. Best Buy, which preliminarily reported that its second quarter sales rose 2.5 percent overall (two percent in the U.S.) and that online sales were up 255 percent, has brought back roughly half the 51,000 employees, mostly part-timers, that it furloughed when it had to close stores to customers earlier this year.
Some retailers, for sure, have added jobs. Grocery chains and others deemed essential have had to staff up in the face of increased consumer demand for everyday staples and other products they sell.
Others moved workers, new and existing, into fulfillment and related positions as online sales shot up earlier in the pandemic. Consumers who turned to ordering more online have stuck to those routines either out of satisfaction with the new way of buying goods or to avoid contracting COVID-19 in states where the virus is spiking to record levels.
In an acceleration of moves being made prior to the outbreak, retailers are turning to increased automation and robotics in stores and warehouses. While advocates point to new jobs being created by this development, they do not typically account for the impact on hourly workers that are, for the most part, not qualified at present to move into technical positions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see retail industry employment returning to pre-pandemic levels any time soon? Will this experience make it more difficult for retailers to recruit workers interested in building a career in the years ahead?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Before the pandemic hit, the US had too much bad retail space. The distress caused by the lockdown has accelerated the drop out of that space, the vast majority of which will not return. Sadly, that will cause job losses in front line retail and, as such, we will likely see that part of the workforce shrink permanently.
However, there are two more positive caveats to this. First, new jobs will be created in different areas. Logistics, warehousing, fulfillment and so forth are all expanding; new innovative industries such as robotics will also create opportunities over the years ahead. Secondly, once we are through this period of disruption, there will be some retail expansion. New brands will grow and open stores, we will still see new shopping centers being built and expanded.
The present disruption is causing shifts. It does not spell the end of all development and progression in retail.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Breaking news: Neiman Marcus abandons Hudson Yards, so yes, instability is causing chaos for retail workers. Will the developers carve it up into office space or boutiques? One thing is sure: it was a painful decision for a store not even open a year and with great design cues.
Oh, let’s not forget for a minute Neiman Marcus Group paid $4 million in bonuses to Chairman and Chief Executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck in February and more than $4 million to other executives in the weeks before its May 7 bankruptcy filing. We’re not out of the woods yet.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Considering the positive news regarding vaccine trials in the past two weeks alone, it is realistic that by the end of Q1 2021 things will begin to return to some form of “normal.” While the level of retail employment will fluctuate considerably, and likely will trend down for the remainder of the year, the composition of employment is where the focus should be. The re-skilling and retooling needed for roles that will be need to be distributed from front-of-house in order to support the realities of modern retailing: fulfillment, BOPIS, reverse logistics etc. This will also vary considerably category to category.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Make no mistake: the pandemic has been a catastrophe for the retail industry, and we are nowhere near returning to normal. Many more prominent players will fall thanks to the bungling of our response.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes and yes. I believe the lingering effects of the pandemic will be felt for years as the industry recalibrates. Not only will there be fewer employment opportunities in general (notwithstanding pockets of growth), but I think working in retail — especially frontline — has become less desirable. Nothing lasts forever, but this industry will need years to recover.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Retail employment has been reduced for the long term. Retail businesses that were undergoing difficult times pre-pandemic have gone into bankruptcy and have closed or will close hundreds more stores. Those jobs are not coming back in retail so quickly. Some workers will retire, some will move onto another industry, some will come back into the retail industry working for the businesses that are in growth mode, but the total pie of jobs has shrunk permanently.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This all feels a lot more like “shrink and shift” than “bounce and return.” fewer physical stores, fewer malls, less square footage, more ecomm, more fulfillment, more last mile, more automation and efficiency = fewer overall retail jobs.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The over-expansion strategies of the 90s and mid-00s led to the overwhelming amount of retail space. As consumer behaviors shifted to a blend of digital and physical commerce, it isn’t a critical imperative to have the mall as the center of the shopping experience. We just heard that Neiman Marcus’s showcase department store of the future at Hudson Yards will be closed.
Before COVID-19, we were witnessing the compression of retail spaces, as companies have been rationalizing their store footprints, consolidating in certain markets, and closing unprofitable stores to preserve liquidity, save cash and drive revenues in the profitable stores. This is not a new development. The Great Acceleration caused by the pandemic has had catastrophic impacts on the retail industry and has led to mass store closures and bankruptcies.
As our normal shifts on a daily basis, it’s clear that in our pandemic/post-pandemic world that less is more.
Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, Publicis
No, retail employment is going to trend down for the foreseeable future. We were already over stored pre-pandemic (24 square feet of shopping center space per person in the US vs. 4 square feet in most of Europe). Economic pressures of Covid are accelerating the right-sizing of our retail footprint. We’ll probably see 25% of all retail stores in the US close over next 2 years.
On top of that, the trend in stores is to have fewer, higher skilled employees. The lowest value jobs (inventory, floor cleaning, and even checkout) are being replaced by automation. Retail wages are going up, but they expect those more expensive employees to be more customer facing.
So we have a perfect storm of fewer stores every year, and fewer employees per store. Given that retail is the largest private employer in the US, this will result in a significant economic shock.