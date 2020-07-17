Struggling retailers lay off workers and pay millions in executive bonuses
J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus are three retailers that have at least one thing in common, besides the fact that they have all had to take drastic steps to deal with the hits their businesses have taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All three have paid or are trying to pay millions in bonuses to their executives after making big cuts to their businesses presented as absolutely essential to keep them going.
A $4.5 million bonus due to Penney CEO Jill Soltau has drawn scrutiny in light of that chain’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and plans to close 152 stores, which will put thousands out of work. The bonus due Ms. Soltau, Bloomberg reports, was part of her contractual agreement signed when she joined the company in 2018 and was not part of a recently devised “pay-to-stay” offer prohibited under U.S. bankruptcy law.
Penney also announced on Wednesday that it is further reducing its corporate, field management and international workforce by 1,000 jobs.
“These decisions are always extremely difficult, and I would like to thank these associates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ms. Soltau in a statement. “We are committed to supporting them during this period of transition.”
Macy’s, according to CNBC, paid out $9 million in stock bonuses to CEO Jeff Gennette and five other executives days after cutting 3,900 corporate jobs. These cuts were on top of the chain’s plans, announced in February, to permanently close 125 stores over a period of three years. Macy’s, which has avoided bankruptcy, furloughed the vast majority of its workforce earlier this year when the pandemic forced it to close stores to customers. An unspecified number of furloughed workers returned to their jobs in the first week of July.
The U.S. Justice Department is contesting $10 million in bonuses that the bankrupt Neiman Marcus Group is looking to pay CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and seven other top executives at the retailer. Henry Hobbs, the government’s lawyer monitoring the case, contends that Neiman Marcus needs to demonstrate that the executives have materially helped to improve its earnings. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company paid the eight executives more than $3 million in bonuses before it filed for Chapter 11 in May.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How does the payout of large financial bonuses to top executives at struggling and bankrupt retailers affect the morale and performance of employees within those organizations? Do you think corporate America, specifically the retail industry, needs to rethink how employees from the frontline to the c-suite are compensated for their work?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
These are terrible optics for the front line workers who are literally risking their health and welfare to earn a living. That said, this is not an issue specific to retailing – this is how the corporate world works. The executives at the top always get paid well, regardless of what’s occurring in the business. As long as compensation/payout decisions are made by the people at the top, this will always be the case. What needs to change are bankruptcy laws that allow for this kind activity while employee pensions are cast aside. It’s sad and disgraceful.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Not good optics, but it is an unavoidable situation. The executives typically have contracts with guaranteed payouts, even if much of the expected compensation is tied to performance. I would guess these are minimums they have negotiated or that the board has approved. In the overall scheme of things these payouts to executives would not make a material difference but, as I said, bad optics nevertheless.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
See, this is the dictionary definition of “tone deaf.” It’s one thing to give someone a “stay” bonus in more normal times when a company goes into chapter 11 — I can wrap my head around that — but NOW? Seriously?
It’s tone deaf and is not going to help morale in any manner, shape or form. Better the C-suite occupants should go and work WITH the front line workers for a day or two.
It’s not a good time to anger the people. It’s just not.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I was once president of a licensed business, a division of a larger corporation. We lost the license. We paid the STAFF retention bonuses so we could transition the business to the new license holder as professionally as possible. 100 percent of the staff stayed until their planned exit date.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
When companies have furloughed, laid off and asked their staffs to take pay cuts – and then the leadership gets huge payouts – it just looks bad. While I know these bonuses are contractually baked in for those in the C-suite, but I can guarantee this is not going to boost morale at these companies.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
This action is simply beyond stupid. Rewarding top executives when the company is near bankrupt is simply wrong, period. The shareholders need to make sure this never happens, or risk losing all of their front line workers — who see the greed and wonder why they are losing their own livelihood. There are some very fine executives running companies who make sure their employees are respected and, if the company does well, the annual bonuses will be spread among all the workers.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
It’s one of the most tone deaf moves they could be making at this time. It follows the completely horrendous situation that small neighborhood businesses are in. Many of them are destroyed, which will lead to many more problems with families who have built their dream and put all they had into these businesses. The reality is that the government funds that were supposed to bail them out ended up going to major chains, lobbyists and private equity!
Workers at Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus should move to a retailer that is fair to their workers.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Thanking employees for their “hard work and dedication” while giving them virtually nothing while their “leaders” continue to sit at the banquet table is the financial equivalent of politicians offering nothing but “thoughts and prayers” to folks who are suffering and dying.
Sure there are “contracts” and executives can legally insist they be honored no matter the circumstances. Or they could honor their hard working and dedicated employees by sharing at least some of the bounty. To whom much is given, much is required.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Not to throw shade, but well-run companies don’t do this.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
