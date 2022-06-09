Things go from bad to worse at Bed Bath & Beyond
The death of Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal last Friday has shocked the company and the retailing world. It has also created more uncertainty within the retailer’s leadership ranks just days after trying to sell stakeholders on a latest plan to turn the business around.
Mr. Arnal died by suicide on Friday after falling from the eighteenth floor of his apartment building in New York City. Earlier in the week he had briefed analysts and investors on Bed Bath & Beyond’s plans to restructure its business including securing commitments for $500 million in new financing through a $375 million loan with Sixth Street Partners and by expanding its $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility.
Bed Bath & Beyond also announced a restructuring that included closing 150 of its namesake stores and cutting 20 percent of its corporate and supply chain staff. The retailer also reorganized its c-suite, with its chief operating officer and chief stores officer leaving the company.
A Wall Street Journal article points out that the loss of its CFO, COO and CSO follows the departures of former CEO Mark Tritton and chief merchandising officer Joel Hartsig on June 29.
Last week’s announcement that the retailer had secured further credit was thought to have given Bed Bath & Beyond some breathing room after reports had surfaced that some vendors had pulled back from working with the company over concerns about being paid.
Bed Bath & Beyond was in the process of trying to close the books on the quarter ending Aug. 27. It’s unclear whether the company will seek an extension following Mr. Arnal’s death.
Mr. Arnal’s psychiatric history is publicly unknown at this time as is the exact motivation that led him to take his own life.
It’s clear that he was under a great deal of pressure, Business Insider reports. He was being named in a federal class action lawsuit alleging that he and activist investor and GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen engaged in a “pump and dump” scheme to artificially drive the price of Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock up before selling their shares in the company.
Mr. Arnal sold more than 42,000 shares with an estimated value of more than $1 million. Mr. Cohen announced plans to sell his entire 9.8 percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you do now if you are Bed Bath & Beyond’s board of directors? How do you think recent developments are affecting employees of the company and its vendors?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s no doubt that these recent tragic circumstances will make a difficult situation even worse. Management must carry on for the sake of its employees, shareholders and customers. The very best move management can make is to communicate regularly and be transparent and honest about how they go forward.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Keep calm and carry on might be their only option. We should ask whether the store is relevant, a remnant of a bygone bricks and mortar age, or if they should remain as part of the re-birth of bricks and mortar. If I were them, I’d liquidate – they’ve lost whatever mojo was left.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s tempting for the Bed Bath & Beyond board and senior leadership to go into “crisis management” hyperdrive, but Mr. Arnal’s death must be treated first as a human tragedy. Equating his suicide — however it was motivated — with the other executive departures and other turmoil at Bed Bath & Beyond doesn’t offer much dignified closure to Mr. Armal’s family and close colleagues.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I agree, Dick. Acknowledgement on the personal front must be followed by decisive action on the business front.
Director, Main Street Markets
I remember reading about this over the weekend and thought, how is this situation going to get better? I really hope that the management communicates to their store associates, as well as to the press, about what the next steps will be.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is incredibly sad and one can have nothing but sympathy for Mr. Arnal’s family and friends. However Bed Bath & Beyond’s finances are in a total mess and it needs a CFO to help sort them out. As harsh as it sounds, they need to fill that role as soon as possible. They also need a permanent CEO. Failure to address these things will undermine already low confidence in the business.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
My heart is broken for the surviving family members of Mr. Arnal’s tragic death. And this sympathy certainly extends to the Bed Bath & Beyond family and team members.
Moving on from such an unfortunate incident would be difficult for any organization — and it is especially devastating for Bed Bath & Beyond. Honest communication is the first step toward healing.
The company’s situation aside, mental health challenges should become front and center across the country. Human fragility is ever-present and recognizing how and where to lead those suffering toward care has never been more crucial.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
This is very tragic news. My sincere condolences to Mr. Arnal’s family, friends and colleagues. I think transparent and consistent communication – to shareholders, vendors and associates – is critical in the short run. In the long run, I believe more investments in differentiated assortments are key to finding stability and, eventually, growth.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Begin preparations to declare bankruptcy and start to hold cash so you’re well positioned for post DIP operations. Cash is king,
Too much malfeasance and incompetence happened. CFOs don’t just jump out of windows for no reason.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Those remaining in senior positions must step up to the plate and use their leadership skills to keep things from getting even worse. They need to work with their staff and put a short term plan in place and move on. They then need to work on and execute a longer term plan that is realistic and achievable. That’s what leaders are supposed to do in good times and in bad.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
We know so little about mental health and trying to peg causal reasons after a suicide is pointless. Fill the position, keep moving forward messaging employees about what you are doing to right the ship.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Perfect response.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Tragic is an understatement, but solid companies don’t lose five C-suite officers in less than three months. The board needs to hire a CEO and CFO pronto if they want to salvage the company or look at bankruptcy and re-build the brand using a different set of strategies.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Suicide is a symptom of an illness that we don’t like to discuss. Survivors struggle with how to rationalize what makes a person do this. I think it’s essential for Bed Bath & Beyond, and honestly all of us on the outside, to avoid trying to conjecture about what triggers caused Mr. Arnal to take such a drastic measure. It does a disservice family and to his memory. Decisions about the business and what’s next can wait a day. Bed Bath & Beyond is a mess. We’ve been talking about that in this space for a while.
When this happened at a company where I worked, HR took the opportunity to educate our staff about mental illness and make sure they knew what resources were available for them should they feel the need to use them. That’s the proper approach.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Too bad public companies don’t have the leisure to say, we’re going to shut down for 90 days to regroup and figure out our go-forward plan. With very few senior leaders, everything feels like a Band-Aid right now.