Retail ensnared in nationwide protests
“We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities — it extends across America,” wrote Target CEO Brian Cornell Friday in an open letter.
The letter arrived following the third night of protests in the retailer’s hometown of Minneapolis where George Floyd died in police custody and on the same day a former police officer was charged with murder.
“The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor,” Mr. Cornell continued. “We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts.”
A Target store across the street from the epicenter of many of the city’s protests was one of the first to be looted and damaged. By Sunday, Target was indicating that it was temporarily closing or shortening the hours of about 200 stores as protests and looting spread across the country.
Mr. Cornell pledged Target’s support of communities during the healing process. He concluded, “Since we opened our doors, Target has operated with love and opportunity for all. And in that spirit, we commit to contributing to a city and community that will turn the pain we’re all experiencing into better days for everyone.”
Theft and smashed windows have already cost millions in damage, but many retailers are likewise standing in solidarity with the protests.
Amazon.com, which scaled back deliveries in some cities to protect drivers, wrote on Twitter, “The inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop. Together we stand in solidarity with the Black community — our employees, customers, and partners — in the fight against systematic racism and justice.”
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, tweeted, “Minneapolis is grieving for a reason. To paraphrase Dr. King, the negative peace which is the absence of tension is no substitute for the positive peace which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal.”
Nike released a video that began with, “For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America.”
Nordstrom executives Pete and Erik Nordstrom wrote in a letter to employees, “The unnecessary and unjust killing of anyone must not be accepted.”
Others, including Gap and Lululemon, joined Microsoft, Netflix, T-Mobile and JP Morgan in offering support for black communities.
In a posting on Macy’s Instagram account, Chairman & CEO Jeff Gennette concluded his statement of sympathy and support with the protesters by saying, “While we cannot always control what happens outside of our stores and facilities, we can shape the culture within. One of inclusion. One that welcomes and respects all. One that believes — and acts on — the principle that all of us are created equal.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your view on how retailers and brands have reacted to nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd? What should stores do in response to looting situations?
12 Comments on "Retail ensnared in nationwide protests"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The events unfolding are truly tragic, and the responses from the retailing community have been thoughtful and compassionate. As sensitive as retailers rightfully should be to the circumstances around the George Floyd’s apparent murder, they also need to manage their businesses. The looting and vandalism taking place have nothing to do with equal rights and the treatment of Blacks in America. I agree with the approach of many retailers who are closing stores in the areas that are hardest hit until civil order is restored.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The mayor of Atlanta said it best when she spoke. These actions by looters and rioters who burn police cars and loot stores are not helping the situation. She urged those that are understandably frustrated and fed up to go out and vote and put leaders in charge that effect real change. Change can only happen with legislation that is long overdue. Hurting retailers in neighborhoods where the local Target is the only place for customers to get their medication and other necessities helps no one.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think what happened to cause this is reprehensible and people have the right the protest to express their concerns in public, but I am sorry I do not understand why anyone would destroy or loot retail establishments in their neighborhood or in someone else’s neighborhood. Some people in those areas depend on those businesses to buy groceries for their family or get prescriptions needed for them. I saw some store owners try to save their stores over the weekend but to no avail. Closing retail establishments is the only way to avoid vandalism until order is restored.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This country is reeling from a series of body blows that affect all of us. Mr. Cornell and the rest understand that everyone, not just the black community, is suffering right now, and those comforting words are much appreciated.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Retail leaders and brands have come across as thoughtful, compassionate and have expressed solidarity. I think the messaging has been spot on. It is refreshing to see influential brands speaking up. I hope smaller retailers that were impacted by thefts and vandalism can pursue insurance claims without much struggle.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
These are two very difficult and different questions. I believe most Americans sympathize with the protests, and the killing of George Floyd seems to have resonated across the country in unprecedented ways. (Thanks in part to the smartphone.) The same people who support the right to protest peacefully are probably appalled at the accompanying violence and destruction as it threatens to swamp the real issues.
If you’re a retailer or other national brand, it’s important to speak up instead of staying silent. But it’s tough for Target and other retailers large and small to watch the wanton destruction of their property. They need to protect their assets and their associates’ safety, without compromising their messaging of support. It’s a tricky balancing act without any easy answers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I was naive when I saw all the boarded up retailers in downtown areas over the past several months. It never occurred to me they could have been preparing “just in case” something happened. I applaud all the CEOs who are filling the void of leadership at the top. My dad was a civil rights leader in the ’60s, they knew what was wrong then but answers continue to prove more than a heartfelt letter or video. What is the right action? What is the dialogue that has to happen and with whom? That said, I fear recent events will again recede and we’ll be back here again — soon.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Well, there was a time when only a very few retailers and brands embraced the LGBT community. Then with leaders like American Express, American Airlines and Subaru, out in the front lines companies started realizing that they were leaving real money on the table.
So from a purely capitalist perspective, it’s a good idea to be sympathetic to equal rights for all. That doesn’t mean any of us should support looters, whoever they might be (and that’s its own rather big question).
From a humanistic perspective, it’s awful all the way around. A little bit of consolation is a good thing.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I have been pleased to see retailers speak out against the injustices against black people and, more specifically, the murder of George Floyd. Corporations adding their voices is no bad thing and some, such as Glossy, have matched words with donations to relevant causes, including funding to help small black-owned businesses grow and develop.
The destruction and looting of retailers are to be condemned outright. In the vast majority of cases, I don’t believe the perpetrators are seeking justice – they are using the situation as cover for misguided actions which is appalling.
Managing Partner, Smart Data Solutions, ThreeBridge
What an amazing opportunity for true leadership to emerge. However, leadership is not making flowery speeches about commitment to racial justice — it is the methodical, consistent application of values and principles to a prevailing problem. Commitment to addressing racial inequalities will require sustained planning and actions. That type of behavior is how we will know that a retailer is committed.
Typical actions can include addressing racial inequality in promotion to store manager, for example. Addressing the firing of part-time workers when their children are sick or their public transportation breaks down. Retail plays a big role in sustaining gaps in income and racial inequality through policies like that. There is plenty of work to be done. I believe we can do it!
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Solidarity behind this movement is the only way forward. It’s obviously long overdue. Fighting fire with fire does NOT work, and after multiple abhorrent incidents like that of last week, I don’t see how you can take any other stance.