Why do so many people say ‘no’ to retailer loyalty programs?
A significant number of customers are just not interested in joining loyalty programs, according to a new study, a fact that to some suggests how retailers might engage that cohort.
A full 38 percent of consumers are not interested in joining loyalty programs due to their lack of perceived value, according to a study conducted by CFI Group and Radial.
The study suggests that to get hesitant customers on board, retailers should offer faster delivery, personalized customer service options and more flexible returns. In the study, 63 percent of survey respondents said that the option of speedier delivery influences them to sign up for a loyalty program, 41 percent said that recognition as a loyalty member from a customer service associate would incentivize them to buy more and 55 percent said that multiple exchange options made them more likely to repeat purchase.
Incentivizing loyalty membership based on shipping and service-related perks offers an alternative to more traditional deal-oriented programs, which give customers discounts on specific products in return for membership.
Restricting such perks merely to loyalty program members as the study suggests, however, might require a more nuanced approach. Many customers now see free shipping, easy returns and personalized customer service as table stakes for doing business with a retailer and would balk if a membership price was attached. Amazon.com extends its liberal and convenient return policy to all its users, for example, even though it has Prime, one of the most popular loyalty programs in retail.
Getting customers on board with loyalty programs should be a priority, according to the study. It indicates that loyalty members have a greater rate of satisfaction and willingness to recommend a business.
In the case of Amazon Prime, loyalty membership also demonstrates a willingness to spend more, with members parting with more than double that of non-members, according to Fortune.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think are the reasons why many Americans choose not to join loyalty programs? What are your recommendations for getting people who are skeptical about these programs to join them?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The key reasons people don’t join loyalty programs are because: 1.) there is low received value to the shopper, 2.) it’s too onerous/inconvenient to sign-up and 3.) it’s poorly executed, spamming customers with unwanted offers. There’s no question that effective loyalty programs can have a significantly positive impact on the lifetime value of customers and increase satisfaction, however a poorly conceived or executed program can have the exact opposite effect. The keys to an effective loyalty program are: simplicity for the customer, meaningful rewards and just the right amount of communications – preferably something the shopper can regulate.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I can think of a few reasons:
Maybe the most important reason is the first one. If retailers think that loyalty is generated just by price incentives (instead of added service and other benefits), they are making a big mistake.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Spot on, Dick!
President, Spieckerman Retail
Oddly enough, the tool that would seem to take loyalty programs over the finish line may be inhibiting participation. Shoppers only want to use so many apps and retailers need to find ways to clearly articulate loyalty program benefits within the mobile environment and outside of it. As the article pointed out, with so many convenience capabilities becoming table stakes these days, retailers need to be honest about, and get creative with, value-add loyalty benefits. I’m not sure that all Amazon Prime members regularly think about the fact that they are paying for the benefits that Amazon offers to them. Yet receiving them sets the bar high for other retailers that may not get away with charging for them.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
When the programs are too complicated, or it’s difficult to track the benefits, I think that’s when people are more likely to just opt out all together. I think it’s also important to remember the “rule of seven”: people in general can’t hold more than seven things in their mind and that translates to loyalty programs too (as well as credit cards). If every retailer has a loyalty program, and consumers are only willing to participate in up to seven of them because that’s about all they can keep track of, then there are going to be retailers who are going to lose no matter how straightforward their benefits are. Rather than asking, “how do I get more consumers to sign up?” retailers need to ask “how do I make sure my loyalty program is the most important loyalty program to the consumers I care about having the most?”
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Shoppers are on to the trick: join our loyalty program so we can mine your data. Those benefits to the retailer far outweigh the perceived value to the shopper.
I’m a United 1K loyalty member for one reason. If I get stuck in a snowstorm I know they’ll do anything possible to get me to my destination which they won’t do for non-loyalty customers.
A recent example was them paying over $400 for a cab ride to LAX for a different flight. Until retailers can give that much value, I’d say it’s an uphill climb to get shoppers to join when benefits are so unbalanced.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
As I have stated before in this space, loyalty programs per se make no sense. Let’s call them continuity of purchase programs. How do you become successful with continuity of purchase programs? Simple, be loyal to your promises to your customers. The article notes several factors that customers believe are important before they seriously engage in a long term relationship with a seller. These represent the ante. If you want loyalty in life, get a dog. If you want customers for life, meet their needs better than your competitor does and you’ve got a shot.
President, Crawford Consulting
Consumers are hip to the fact that loyalty programs benefit the retailer. Some are wary of feeling “used” to fuel the profitability of the business. Others feel that the benefits of the loyalty program simply aren’t worth the hassle of getting spammed.
These kinds of value exchange relationships need to be perceived as a good bargain, just like deals on merchandise; they are evaluated the same way.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Lack of exclusivity! People (not just customers) like to feel special. The loyalty programs that make the consumer feel special are the programs that will thrive. Special can mean a free gift, an invitation to a VIP event, a limited-offer product, etc., etc. Airlines offer different levels of loyalty members and that is yet another way to sell a program. Paid-membership has worked successfully for a small number of retailers as well. Paid membership also can make customers feel exclusive.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Paid loyalty programs have worked well for one large retailer, too. Amazon Prime accomplishes exactly what loyalty programs are designed to accomplish. People pay for it and it has 101 million members.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
#1 is trust, plain and simple.
Customers won’t open then door to a deeper relationship (especially one that requires them to provide more data) if they don’t trust your brand.
That said, trust can manifest itself in different ways – from having an alignment on social views, to having provided a past track record of good experiences, to simply making it abundantly clear what the value prop is of the loyalty program.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
There are all sorts of reasons why consumers don’t join in addition to privacy issues: Too much loyalty clutter in their “wallets” already, not enough value from the program, it’s tied to a credit card they don’t want, it’s not a retailer they plan to shop often, etc. Retailers and other companies with loyalty programs need to design (or redesign) programs that offer compelling value and do an excellent job at quickly and clearly communicating that value. Sign up needs to be simple, fast and not intrusive. Then they need to (over) deliver on that promise.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The biggest turnoff is a loyalty program that requires a customer to literally buy in. What could be more off-putting than sale signs in Whole Foods advertising discounts for people who have paid for Amazon Prime?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
That’s me with Barnes & Noble. You want me to give you $25 to get free shipping and discounts? I can get that anywhere for free.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Maybe the question should be reversed – why do retailers seem to automatically think shoppers care about their loyalty program? And in many categories, everyone seems to have a program, which either negates the value for the retailer (it becomes a cost of doing business) and is not more or less likely to attract shoppers than a competitor. As everyone will say here, make it valuable and unique to the shopper or don’t expect them to care.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The reluctance to join loyalty schemes is twofold: there are too many of them and signing up and managing them can be a hassle and, alongside that, the perceived benefits are not good enough to persuade consumers. The fact that so many retailers seem to use loyalty membership as an exercise to build an email list which they then spam is not helpful either!
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Let’s start with three reasons:
If retailers are to get more consumers to join their programs they must offer true value. And the best loyalty program of all is to create an experience that offers so much value that the customer wouldn’t want to do business with anyone else.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I used to join by default. Then I discovered that meant I was signing up for one or several spam emails per day. Ludicrous. The daily emails I still tolerate are for professional reasons. I want to see how this retailer walks and talks on a daily basis. For personal shopping reasons, please just give me a heads up a couple times a month. If I have signed up, then I like your store, your brand, your products. But I am not in the market for them every day. No need to be so needy.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
I think Dick captured the key reasons well! Certainly without a compelling brand or the right assortment, a loyalty program is a waste of time, effort, and money.
I would emphasize the need to reduce complexity. Just make it simple to understand and be rewarded. Don’t focus solely on the transaction with discounts; although appealing, they’re not differentiators or loyalty builders. Design a program around exclusivity, convenience, personalization, and ease of use that creates a value engagement that speaks to the individual customer and not an entire cohort.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
41% of those surveyed said recognition from an associate would incentivize them to buy more. Come on. Who’s buying that?
A loyalty program must be transparent, easy to understand, and provide value – as in instant gratification, what’s in it for me value.
If you flash your loyalty card 100 times and still don’t earn anything, what’s the point? I stopped automatically joining loyalty programs because some of them are too hard to understand or they are full of perks I don’t need or care about. Keep it simple: spend a dollar, get a point – something you can explain in a sentence, not a tri-fold brochure.
Chief Executive Officer & Founder, New Retail Ethos, LLC
Many retail loyalty programs do not incentivize their offerings to create a compelling option to join. I do not see enough value, convenience, or savings from most loyalty programs to share my personal information.
When I think of engaging and personalized loyalty programs, Starbucks Rewards comes to mind. Their program is personalized, inclusive, and rewarding.
I am looking forward to seeing more retailers improve their loyalty programs in the near future.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
The consumer expectation for a loyalty program is that they are getting some sort of value from it. Many of the programs are very complicated and take too much time for the associates to explain (if they try to explain at all!). Retailers need to keep it simple!
Content Marketing Strategist
Shoppers hesitate to trade their privacy for short-term perks like a modest discount. Also, data breaches affecting companies like Macy’s, Adidas and Saks Fifth Avenue make shoppers extra protective of their personal information. Even spectacular personalized service, exclusive deals and faster delivery won’t convince them to share their data.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not sure why anyone would not sign up for a retailer’s loyalty program. You don’t have to do anything and if you get lucky you get a few discounts.
For me, the best loyalty programs are the airlines and hotels. In those cases it is not about the miles or points, it is all about the perks that go along with your level, including upgraded rooms, free lounge access, special check-in lines, 4 p.m. check out for hotels; for airlines upgraded seating or class, special check-in lines, club access, expedited luggage handling, early boarding and expedited security lines.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Loyalty programs have become email noise; a nuisance. Who has time or interest to track so-called loyalty rewards from multiple programs? Who has time to search their email inbox or go to a retailer’s website to search for their rewards? Time is much more valuable than almost all loyalty “rewards” with very few exceptions, which are rewarded only to mega-loyalists. Not to mention customers are concerned about the additional threat of privacy.
CEO, Hanifin Loyalty LLC
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Since their inception, the vast majority of “loyalty programs” have been, and continue to be “mass, untargeted discount programs.” Combine services, which can often be of little or no cost to the retailer, along with targeted, relevant offers leveraging technologies available, to make people feel individual.
President, Circular Logic
I cringe every time I see stats suggesting that getting a customer to join a loyalty program will make them a better customer — it’s the other way around! Frequent shoppers are more likely to join a retailer’s loyalty program, so of course members are better customers than non-members.
It is all about value. The secret to expanding loyalty enrollment beyond your core customer base is to provide value that appeals to everyone, including your lighter (currently less loyal) shoppers.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
The rise of apps like Honey and Rakuten make it so much easier for consumers to save without having to enroll in loyalty programs that a.) stalk them and b.) provide no regular value or benefits. Aside from pharmacies, big box stores, and Amazon, how often are shoppers really patronizing these brands to make joining the program worthwhile?
Retail Thought Leader
Loyalty works when customers have already built a relationship with the retailer – either through familiarity, regularity, or reciprocity. Several of the folks on this thread have already highlighted many good reasons why people say “no” to loyalty – but the overwhelming culprit is value-add. Despite the many loyalty programs, customers don’t need to think about all of them at once and usually aren’t even thinking about loyalty unless there’s some way it’s making a sale better (lower cost, saves time, etc.) When I’m buying a new jacket, I’m not thinking about loyalty points or programs, but I might be thinking about a retailer if it’s nearby or I’ve gotten a great deal or if I have experienced super service there from a talented associate.
Loyalty programs need to be invisible and improve the customer’s experience. Moving this along is the only way to acquire and retain loyal customers – those who would buy from you before a competitor. Business 101.