Are JCPenney’s owners a good fit to take over Kohl’s?
Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, co-owners of JCPenney, have joined a growing list of bidders looking to acquire Kohl’s.
The two mall owners in recent years have jointly bid, sometimes with Authentic Brands Group as a third partner, to snap up struggling retailers at discount prices.
The bid, first reported by the New York Post, if successful would be a deviation from past deals for the two companies.
Kohl’s, which has been under pressure from activist investors to return greater shareholder value, is not in bankruptcy as Penney was in 2020. Simon and Brookfield are said to have bid $68 a share ($8.6 billion total) to acquire the retailer. The retailer’s shares were up 3.03 percent to $60.39 in premarket trading this morning.
Simon and Brookfield are also not looking to acquire a retailer that is a key tenant in their enclosed mall properties. Kohl’s has differentiated itself by its choice to operate standalone locations outside of malls where rivals such as Penney and Macy’s operate.
A single “well-placed source” told the Post that Simon and Brookfield believe that they will be able to maintain Kohl’s and Penney as separate businesses but will be able to streamline some operations to cut costs between the two chains. The plan is to cut costs by $1 billion over the first three years of operations.
Simon and Brookfield are joining a long list of bidders for Kohl’s including Franchise Group, owner of Vitamin Shoppe, Hudson’s Bay, the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue, Sycamore Partners and Acacia Research. More than 25 companies have reportedly expressed interest in Kohl’s, which could expand the bidding parties even further.
Kohl’s announced last month at its Investor Day that it plans to open 100 smaller stores over the next four years. The stores, which would measure about 35,000-square-feet versus its typical 80,000-square-foot units, are expected to give the retailer access to locations where it previously didn’t fit.
Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, said that the smaller stores will provide curated experiences based on local tastes.
“We’ve created a new test store in the Seattle area,” she said. “In that region, the store reflects local customer preferences, such as a greater emphasis on outdoor apparel. In the South, that same size store would carry more warm weather product, such as year-round swim sandals and lighter weight apparel.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think needs to be fixed at Kohl’s? Would Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group make better owners than some of the others rumored to have an interest in acquiring the chain?
Join the Discussion!
18 Comments on "Are JCPenney’s owners a good fit to take over Kohl’s?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While the Simon and Brookfield offer is a serious one, I’m not certain this combination will produce the best outcome for Kohl’s shareholders in the long term. Their approach to “run Kohl’s and JCP as two separate brands but streamline operations and cut costs” is telling. What could go wrong? Notwithstanding the size and resources of Simon/Brookfield, I think Kohl’s management should continue to explore options and, given that there were some 25 interested parties, they have plenty to explore.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
OMG, it’s a classic “circle the wagons” move. All this will do is slow the downward spiral to Sears-land. They both need to think about being smaller and better rather than bigger and just as bland.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
When SPG acquired J.C. Penney in bankruptcy, I felt that they did so to protect their own interests in the real estate that JCP was occupying, and not because they are particularly good operators of retail companies. With that in mind, it is hard for me to understand why SPG would be interested in acquiring Kohl’s.
CEO, New Sega Home
Great point! What is the motivation here?
CEO, Flxpoint
Definitely an interesting move and I would think there is much more upside for JCPenney than Kohl’s in this deal.
Kohl’s has been fairly progressive in their push to online and incorporating new technology. They have embraced expansion of assortment via dropship, partnered with Amazon for returns, etc. While JCPenney seems to want to double down on in-store (according to their recent marketing campaign).
So maybe the differing approaches can be complementary to round out a complete retail vision but more likely it seems that there could be some shake up and misalignment of vision/future strategies.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This worries me because we haven’t seen a big comeback story from JCP. Kohl’s needs a massive shakeup in its strategy that will completely modernize its model. Every attempt at saving Kohl’s thus far has been a revamp that maintains too much of its same positioning. The Kohl’s offering and store design needs to resonate with how consumers are shopping today. Discount and dollar stores are doing well, department stores that are taking on more of a marketplace approach (e.g. Macy’s) or that are staying extremely trendy (e.g. Nordstrom) are turning around. Big box has continued to do well. The problem is that Kohl’s kind of straddles all of these categories. There needs to be much more focus and clear direction.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
I agree — moves have been less than innovative at Kohl’s the past decade.
CEO, New Sega Home
Leave them alone! This caterpillar is still weaving its cocoon. Kohl’s has evolved tremendously over the past few years and is on an excellent trajectory. Brand acquisitions, shop-in-shop partnerships, drop-off returns, DEI commitments, and cause marketing programs are just some of the initiatives. Through its plethora of recent national brand launches it has cemented itself as a true department store. Yes, the stores and lighting could use some upgrading but they are on the way. Selfishly I would love to take over some of their home business being sourced through importers rather than a direct manufacturers thus improving margins, but I am very impressed at their willingness to innovate.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Given the strong similarities between the Kohl’s and JCPenney shopper, this merger makes a lot of sense that offers big benefits and efficiencies for both branding and operations. Kohl’s smaller footprint, location deeper inside of communities and partnership with Sephora would be the shot in the arm JCPenney needs to update their legacy. And Kohl’s would benefit from what JCPenney’s operational scale would bring in terms of better product range, pricing and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. I see it as a great way to preserve this middle place between discount and mainstream that so many shoppers have been missing.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given JCPenney is as bad as it ever was and evidence of a turnaround is scant to non-existent, I think it would be wise for Simon and Brookfield to focus on fixing what they already have. There probably would probably be some cost synergies to be found if JCP and Kohl’s were under the same ownership, but this is absolutely not the solution to the problems either brand faces. In my view, it is also a very poor reason to make a deal.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There was a time when cost cutting may have helped. As in last century. JCP and Kohl’s need investment in change and modernizing. Investment on an uncomfortable scale, not cost cutting. And localizing product based on climate and seasonality? Again, a good idea to have initiated last century. Management at Target must be rolling in the aisles.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Placing Kohl’s in the same portfolio with JCPenney and Authentic Brands has its perils. Maintaining Kohl’s and JCPenney as separate entities isn’t the same as differentiating between the two. Should the acquisition happen, Simon/Brookfield should resist the temptation to crowbar Authentic Brands’ IP assets into both retailers without giving through to distinguishing them from one another.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Great point, but the temptation to flood those two pipelines with ABG product is going to be overwhelming. Just think about the money to be made by taking ABG public in a couple of years. It’s all doable, but oh so carefully.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
At first thought, I envisioned two super tankers on the ocean running head to head on a collision course. They better get some very strong retail brains that are not afraid to take chances. I don’t know which one would get the most benefit, but I would definitely advise to exercise extreme caution. A bad outcome would be very serious. Good retailers, real good retailers, must be in the mix and enjoy extreme authority to do what must be done to make this a powerhouse move.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Co-founder, RSR Research
I don’t mind the concept so much, but I’m not sure what’s in it for Simon and Brookfield. The stores are predominantly not mall based, and the proposed owners don’t want them to be. I suppose it’s one way to hedge bets outside of malls, and pick the best technologies between the two companies, but something about it doesn’t feel quite right.
Having said all of that, it’s better than splitting Kohl’s into stores vs. online. That concept really has to die.
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
Winners in retail are investing heavily in the customer experience. While Kohl’s is an innovator that keeps pushing the envelope and creating lots of new partnerships to enhance the customer experience. JCPenney is not. The big concern is that any cost cutting measures will curb Kohl’s ability to innovate and actually reduce long term shareholder value, not increase it.